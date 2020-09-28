Hastings, Nebraska, resident Wilbert Adam “Bud” Streck, 91, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 3 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the graveside service, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bud was born January 24, 1929, in Hastings to Adam Henry and Katherine (Fox) Streck. He attended Hastings High School and then served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1st Class from March 1, 1946, to December 12, 1947. He married Shirley Smiley on January 16, 1949.
Bud was a mechanic for Hastings Utilities for many years. He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church where he had been an elder.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve; sisters and brothers, Mildred Holsten, Eleanor Jones, Gerrie Egbert, Don Streck, and Betty Allen.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Streck of Hastings; daughter, Karla (Monte) Malouf of Hastings; grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Malouf, Matthew Malouf and fiancée Kelli Poplau, Samantha (Casey) St. John, Adam Streck (Morgan Lounsbury), Arik Streck, Andrew Streck; great-grandchildren, Alexis Dettwiller, Deegan Dettwiller, Stevie Streck, Bo Malouf; brother-in-law, Bob Allen; numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.