Alma, Nebraska, resident Willalena Eckhoff, 89, formerly of Franklin, passed away November 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Alma.
Willalena was born December 19, 1930 near Macon, Nebraska, to Lammert and Anna (Saathoff) Frerichs. Her husband, J. Norman Eckhoff preceded her in death in March 2018. Survivors include daughters, Sharon (Dennis) Schluntz of Republican City, and Gwenda (Darrel) Westerbeck of Alma; grandchildren, Debbie Waltemath of Kearney, Brenda Hudson of Elizabeth, CO, Dustin Westerbeck of Kearney, Amber Strohmyer of Gretna; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Janssen and Raymond Frerichs, both of Hastings.
Family services are scheduled for Friday, December 4, at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, from 3-6 p.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.