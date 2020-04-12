Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High around 35F. Winds N at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.