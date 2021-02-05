Lincoln, Nebraska resident William “Bill” D. Berg, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Concordia Cemetery near Juniata, Nebraska. In honoring his wish for cremation there is no viewing or visitation. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.
Bill was born November 10, 1932, in Hastings, Nebraska, to William G. and Dora I (Pratt) Berg. He graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1950 and received his Bachelor of Science from Hastings College. Bill served in the US Army for 2 years and upon his return he moved to Omaha, and worked in the office of Wilson Meat Packing for 10 years. He then moved to Douglas County Information Services where he worked until his retirement in 1992. Bill enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, bowling, and traveling. He visited every country in Europe and especially liked seeing Russian architecture.
Bill is survived by his nieces, Shirley Koger, Marge (Gale) VanDeventer, Diane (Aaron) Augustin, and Judy (Harmon) Dady; nephews, Craig (Rosie) Bruntz, Brian (Cindy) Bruntz, Kevin (Jane) Bruntz, and Jerry (Wendy) Berg; along with twenty great nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Norma and Helen; brother, Glenn; and one great niece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.