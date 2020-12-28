Harvard, Nebraska resident, William “Bill” Dowse passed away, Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Graveside service at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard will be at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Bill was born October 17th, 1938 to Leota and William (Bradford) Dowse in Loup City, Nebraska. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1957. He joined the United States Navy and spent three tours off Vietnam aboard Navy Ships as a radarman. He left the Navy as a second class radarman in January of 1967. One of his duties in the Navy was battle assessment of his ships’ bombardment of Vietnam. After his third tour he did not continue aboard his ship because it was going back to the conflict. After leaving the Navy he moved back to Nebraska.
He was a very quiet and reflective man.
Bill’s first wife, LeAnn, passed away in 1978. She was survived by her children, Jeffery David Markworth of Carlsbad, CA, Victoria Brown of Grand Island, and JeRee Jean Baliman of Norfolk. Bill’s second marriage was to longtime friend Lois Loper on November 20, 1992. She passed away on Sept. 16, 2017. Her children are Edward Leon Loper of Shakopee, MN., Margaret Diane (Christian) Skibstead of Ansley, and Elizabeth Anne (Herb) Slough of Giltner. Lois and Bill always volunteered their time and resources to serve people in need. They would ring bells for the Salvation Army, work at the church and serve on committees and take meals to people in need. They especially liked to support people who are recovering.
Bill is survived by his brother, Steve Dowse of Omaha; and sisters, Sue Stett of Harvard, and Kris Sedersten of Harvard.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leota; father, Bradford; brothers, Jack and Danny; and wives, LeAnn and Lois.
