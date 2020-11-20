William 'Bill' E. Zimmerman Nov 20, 2020 Nov 20, 2020 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska resident William "Bill" E. Zimmerman, 79, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Nebraska William E. Zimmerman Pass Away Cremation Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVoice of the PeopleNew restrictions coming soon in Nebraska if trends continueSouth Heartland moves up through red zone for virus riskBuescher 'a believer' after coronavirus ordealFour more South Heartland residents succumb to COVID-19Four days add 201 new COVID-19 cases to health district tallyMore Nebraska cities approve mask mandates to limit virus Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
