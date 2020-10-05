William Clayton Harris, the son of Mildred (Shipman) and Ralph Harris, was born May 26, 1942, at Red Cloud, Nebraska.
He departed this life on September 30, 2020, at his home in Holstein.
William, known as Willie and Bill by family and friends, attended Red Cloud Elementary School, then received his diploma on May 14, 1957, from Webster County Elementary School District 62.
During the summer of 1957, his family moved to the Hansen farm 9 miles south of Bladen and he began attending Bladen High School with the class of 1961. He was part of a wonderful football team and made many lifetime friends.
On September 19, 1961, William entered the United States Navy and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Base in Charleston, North Carolina, after completing Basic Training at USNTC San Diego, California. In 1963, he received the Navy Good Conduct Medal and was trained as a Hospital Technician. He spent time in Hawaii and Japan and was honorably discharged January 18, 1966.
Willie was married to Carolyn Noble and Vonda Crowe. While he was married to Carolyn in the late 1970s, they owned and operated Wild Bill’s Bar & Grill in Holstein. During his marriage with Vonda, they operated a day care in their home.
Willie worked at Minden Beef for a number of years as a butcher. He retired after working for Adams County Roads Department for over 30 years. He was a member of the Holstein Grace United Methodist Church and a member of Hastings Eagles Club #592.
His greatest joy was fishing and could usually catch the biggest and the most! He so enjoyed their annual “Harris Men Only Fishing Trip” with his brothers, nephews and great-nephews, fishing and playing cards and sharing lots of laughs and memories that are cherished.
Preceding him in death were his parents; stepsister, Dorothy Harris Shane and husband, Robert Shane; brother-in-law, Bill Ruth; friend, Dean Fuller; his stepfather, Robert Hansen; and nephew, Cory Harris.
Surviving are his sister, Marlene Ruth of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brothers, Ron Harris and wife, Deanie, of Holstein; Mike Harris and wife, Bernice, of Grand Island, and Steve Shane and Jo of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews: Sandra Cope, Tiffany and Bobby Williams (Gabriel, Noah, “Kayden, deceased,” Jaxon and Aubrei), Justin and Miranda Cope (Raelyn), Tammy Ruth and Fabian Carrion, Ramond and Erin Triana (Eric, Marcus, Lucas and Dominic), Francisco, Triana Jr. and Eunice Solis (Alex, Melina and Adrianna), Aaron Triana and Christian Quesaba, Tony and Sheri Ruth, Tony Ruth Jr. and Mandy Emy (Samantha and Hazel), Samuel Ruth and Joseph Ruth and Scot and Theresa Ruth (Patrick, Eli, Austin, Isabel, Curtis); Kerri, Tyler and Whitney Knotts, Ron, Betsy, Reid, Hunter, Molly and Bode Harris; Laci, Jared, Kassidy and Elise Reiners; Stacy, Matt, Ashley Harris and Zaden Carey, and son, Maddox; and Dylan Harris; Wendy and Chad Gerk and son, Justin and Kierstin Shunkwiler; Jason, Britni, Carson and Gavin Harris; and special friends, Linda Stobart and Don Mattison and fishing friend, Maxine Wheeler.
Private family memorial services are Saturday, October 10, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Dane Cemetery for family and friends at 3 p.m.
Memorials will be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
