Hastings, Nebraska, resident William E. “Bill” Zimmerman, 79, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home.
Private family services are being held with Military Honors provided by the Hastings Honor Guard. Visitation is from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. Monday, November 23, at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings. Face masks are required and please help with staggering your time, the family will not be present because of the risk of COVID.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hastings American Legion Post 11 or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Bill was born May 16, 1941, in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, the son of Marline E. and Grace E. (Wehry) Zimmerman. He married Mary Browning on December 10, 1981, they would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in a few weeks. Bill was honorably discharged from the Army on December 31, 1965. He worked for Clark County at Spring Mountain Youth Camp in Las Vegas, Nevada for many years. Bill was active in the Hastings Honor Guard and a member of the American Legion Post 11. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Deborah Hayes Molzen and Steve (Betty) Shorey; grandchildren, Kristyne (Bobby) Molzen Fountain, Robert Molzen, Tiffany A. Shorey, Melanie (Robert) Zimmerman Rayburn, Jennifer Zimmerman, Scott Zimmerman; great-grandchildren, Alexa Palmucci, Grayson Smith, Adalynn Augustin, Emma Rayburn, Anthony Zimmerman, and Brayden Zimmerman; daughter-in-law, Madeline Zimmerman; niece Debbie (Allen) Campbell; great-nieces Rosalyn McGuire and Marcie Jackson; and great-nephew, William Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin E. and Grace Zimmerman; siblings, James, Dorothy, Grace, and Donna; son, Marlin G. Zimmerman; daughter, Sheryle Zimmerman Inga; and granddaughter, Kelly-Catherine Zimmerman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.