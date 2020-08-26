William Howard Frasier Jr., a native of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away in Port Aransas, Texas on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with all family and friends welcome and services will be 3 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, with family present at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bill was born August 1, 1955, to Twila M. (Searle) Soukup and William “Pete” Howard Frasier. He married the love of his life, Wanda Hancock on January 11, 1975, and was married 45 years. Bill worked for GE for 35 years, was a ham radio operator, boat captain, sailing teacher, and pheasant hunter. He dearly loved spending time and just having fun with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Anna.
Survivors include wife, Wanda; sons, William III, Bryan (Shelly), Patrick Scott; grandchildren, William Tristan (Aleesha), Brett, Christian, Calab, Heather, Kaleb; great-grandchildren, Tamaryn, Olivia June; sisters, Kathy (John), Sue (Ole), Debbie (Sidney), Bobbi (Ray); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews around the country.
