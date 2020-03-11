William John Bauer was born December 14, 1947, and passed away March 6, 2020 at James L. West Hospice Care in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bill was born in Hastings, Nebraska to Robert Lee Bauer Sr. and Lillian Barbara Bauer (Lucas). Bill was one of the three Bauer boys-Bobby, Bill, Bruce. As a child, Bill loved the outdoors, had a paper route and helped at the family station. While in school he wrestled and played baseball. Those were his passions.
Bill enlisted in the Navy as a Seabee on August 27, 1965. While stationed in Long Beach, California he met his first wife Wanda Jane Whitson and to this union three girls were born-Tami, Teresa, Tiffani. They were married for thirteen years and divorced July 5, 1979.
When Bill's father died he ran the family's station on 2nd Street for many years. Then moved to Texas and this is where he met Anna Fraser-Gordon and was married for 30 plus years.
While in Texas he worked for the Pierce Exxon Gas Station and Watts Drilling, which he enjoyed both jobs very much.
Bill loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and grandkids. Bill made friends everywhere he went and always willing to help a person in need. Bill did save a few lives in his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara Bauer; brother, Bruce Bauer; and first wife, Wanda Jane.
Left to cherish his loving memory are his wife, Anna Fraser-Bauer of Forth Worth, Texas; daughters, Tami Bauer of Hastings, Teresa (Rick) Varah of Hastings, and Tiffani (James) Parsons of Hastings; stepson, Michael (Amy) Gordon of Tennessee; grandchildren, Mikayla (Carlton) Havins of Juniata, Zakary Moore and fiancé Shae Podany, Kaleb Moore and girlfriend Jessica Lourenco, Dalton Desormiers, DeAnna Bauer and fiancé Trevor Dahms, all of Hastings, Grant Hohlfeld of Kearney, and Jordan Veik of Hastings; step grandchildren, Cole Gordon of Texas, Kane Price of Texas, Ashley Gordon of Texas, and Tyler Gordon of Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Isabella Thompson, Maximus Thompson, another great-granddaughter due in April, Natalie Moore, Amya Dahms, Charlee Dahms and Demari Dahms.
Celebration of Life is May 2, 2020 between 2-4 p.m. at the Elks Country Club. Please join and share stories with the family. Food and beverage provided by family.
