Gibbon, Nebraska, resident William R. “Bill” Bishop, 61, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at his home, 45065 85th Road in Gibbon on Saturday, August 1, from 2-7 p.m. As Bill was known to enjoy goodie days, let’s make this one to remember. Please bring yourselves, a lawn chair if you have one, a favorite goodie day snack if you would like, your beverage of choice, and memories to share. Please help spread the word to others who may not know.
The family encourages everyone to leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrth.com or send cards/memorials to the family care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE 68847.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Catholic Scholarship Fund. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
William Robert was born February 23, 1959 in Burlington, Colorado to Kenneth and Mabel (Meyer) Bishop. He grew up in Burlington and attended Burlington High School. His family later moved to Kearney, Nebraska where he graduated from Kearney Catholic High School.
Bill was united in marriage to Kathy House on August 4, 1984 in Kearney. The couple made their home and raised their two boys, Nathan and Zach, in Gibbon. Bill worked as an engineer for over 30 years at Eaton Corp. until his retirement.
Bill enjoyed the great outdoors while spending time with his friends hunting, fishing, and camping. He had many fond memories of growing up in Colorado. In his younger days, he could be found at Kearney Raceway racing his custom motorcycle. Family and friends were very important to him and he will be missed by all of them.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy Bishop of Gibbon; sons, Nathan Bishop and life partner, Shawna Crawford and her daughter, Kirah of Hastings, and Zach Bishop of Durham, North Carolina; stepmother, Marge Bishop of Burlington, Colorado; brother, Paul (Lanna) Bishop of Elm Creek; sisters, Carol Tatkenhorst of Burlington, Colorado, Bonita (Kevin) Knox of Riverton, Wyoming; along with several extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Mabel Bishop.
