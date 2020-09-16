Hastings, Nebraska, resident William T. “Bill” Finnerty, 64, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no visitation as Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. Book signing will be Saturday, September 19, and Monday, September 21, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Hastings Burial Detail. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the book signing, rosary, and Mass, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bill was born July 27, 1956, in Hastings to Richard W. “Dick” and Mary A. (Nealon) Finnerty. He graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1974 and received his bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics from Hastings College in 1978. Bill worked at Allen’s Wine Cellar as the manager for 35 years before he retired. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mark Klein of Cambridge; nieces, spouse and great-nephew, Julie Klein of Pensacola, Florida, Jamie and Matt Edson of Fairbury, Cohen Mark Edson; aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
