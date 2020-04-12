William “Bill” Bishop, 61, of Gibbon, Nebraska, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation through the funeral home website at www.osrth.com or send cards to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE 68847.
