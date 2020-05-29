Hastings, Nebraska, resident Wilma R. Wood, 97, formerly of Loveland, Colorado, died May 26, 2020, at Heritage College View in Hastings.
Graveside services will be held in Loveland at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Hastings Public Library or the First Methodist Church music program in Loveland.
Wilma was born at Davenport, Nebraska, October 1, 1922, to Harry and Clare (Surber) Row. Her education began at age four in a one-room country school in Thayer County.
She graduated from Davenport High School in 1939, attended the University of Nebraska, and taught one year at Beaver Crossing, Nebraska.
On May 24, 1942, she married Wilmere E. “Woody” Wood of Lincoln.
They had three children: John, Thomas and Laurie.
Wilma loved being a mother and homemaker for her family as they followed Woody’s engineering career with Honeywell. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and a dedicated volunteer in each community where they lived including Hastings, Lincoln, Omaha, Fargo, Milwaukee, Detroit and Loveland.
She was her own one-woman food pantry in the early 1950s as she fed hobos who jumped off the train in Hastings and knocked on her door. She commandeered many camping vacations in the family station wagon. Grandchildren speak fondly of summers spent in Loveland.
Cheering for the Huskers and the Denver Broncos, reading and playing bridge were her favorite pastimes.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Norma.
She is survived by her children, John (Kathy Stofer) of Hastings, Tom (Kathy Barron) of Sun City Center, Florida, and Laurie (Quinton) Kidd; grandchildren, Chris (Natalie) Wood, Tim (Heather) Wood, James and Sean Kidd, all of Loveland, Chris (Brekka) Kidd of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Nicolle (Larry) Gosnell of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Emily (Art) Anderson of Sinclairville, New York, Tammie Wall of Ashland, Jeanne Tool of Kearney; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
