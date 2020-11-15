Hastings, Nebraska, resident Zayvier M. Nelson, 1, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at St Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Chris Kubat officiating. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be given to the family.
Zayvier was born January 17, 2019, in Lincoln to Fatima Lopez and Jarrod Nelson.
He is survived by his parents, Fatima Lopez and Jarrod Nelson; siblings, Brielle George, Elijah Lopez, twin brother, Alexander, and Mia Nelson; grandparents, Martin Lopez (Francisca), Steve Nelson, and Stacey Jensby; three aunts; three uncles; and extended family.
Zayvier is preceded in death by his cousin, Yoel Lopez; maternal great-grandma, Ester Gomez; paternal great-grandma, Shirley Nelson; and uncle Mario Lopez.
