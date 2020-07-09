The Sodbusters have been raking.
Not like a farm hand in the field. At the plate.
Some skewed numbers aside — most notably a 20-run outpour Tuesday, the hometown team has averaged 7.5 runs per game this young Expedition League season.
Sixty-two of those runs were scored over the eight-day, six-game road trip that began on the first of this month.
Which means after Thursday's 9-4 victory over the Souris Valley (Minot, N.D.) Sabre Dogs, the 'Busters are averaging 10.1 runs per contest.
