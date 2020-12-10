FAIRFIELD — The Sandy Creek boys basketball team is off to a bit of a late start, playing its first game of the year a week after the season tipped off, but the Cougars are just thankful to finally be playing.
Sandy Creek dealt with some early COVID-19 issues, but the team was cleared to open the season Thursday against Centennial. The Broncos shut down the Cougar offense, holding the home team to just eight field goals on the night. Centennial, which was also playing in its first game of the year, came away with a 50-19 win.
“We really needed to play so bad,” said Sandy Creek head coach Matt Swartzendruber. “I was out for a week with COVID, and I was tired of practicing; so, the players that were healthy enough to be here every day, they needed to play. We knew coming into (Thursday) we were going to have a challenge. I think Centennial is one of the better teams in the conference... A lot of our struggles were timing and rhythm because haven’t been able to do the things we’ve wanted to do in practice.”
Centennial knew Sandy Creek would want to get the ball inside to junior postman Josh Shaw, so the Broncos concentrated on filling the lane and quickly double teaming Shaw with persistent help side defense. The game plan worked so well for Centennial that Shaw didn’t score his first bucket until there was 1 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“They’re a very well coached team, especially defensively. They did a good job of taking Josh away inside. It seemed like every time we reversed the ball we though we had a good seal, but they had good help,” Swartzendruber said. “I think if we would have hit a couple outside shots that would have opened up a little bit. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
“I was proud of our kids’ effort though. I thought defensively we played hard and did some pretty good things. Then, middle of the third quarter, you could kind of see our legs give out.”
Neither team got off to a hot start offensively. In the opening period, the two squads combined for 10 points and shot 4-for-21 (19 percent) from the floor. The Broncos seemed to find a groove in the second quarter, pouring in five field goals and tacking on 14 more points. The Cougars, however, still could not find a rhythm on offense.
Centennial built a 21-7 halftime lead and never looked back, turning in its best quarter out of the halftime break with 17 points. Meanwhile, the Bronco defense continued to make it difficult for Shaw to get the ball, as he ended the night with just three shot attempts.
The Broncos also dominated the glass, where they nearly doubled Sandy Creek’s rebound total, 39-20.
“Boards were huge, especially on the offensive end,” the Sandy Creek coach said. “We didn’t get too many offensive boards (Thursday), and when you’re struggling to shoot the ball from the perimeter, that’s a bad thing.”
Micah Biltoft led Sandy Creek with 12 points, 10 of which were scored in the second half. The Cougars finished the game 8-for-42 (19%) from the floor and 3-for-23 (13%) from 3-point range.
Jake Bargen had a game-high 17 points, shooting 7-for-18, while Cooper Gierhan hit five of his nine treys for 15 points.
The Cougars are going to need to find more ways to score the basketball, but that could come as soon as the team is whole again.
“Right now, I just want everybody here and healthy,” Swartzendruber said. “I think when we get everybody back we’re going to be alright. Like I told them, it’s the same thing as an injury. When you have a couple kids with sprained ankles, they’re out for a couple games and it’s the same thing, and somebody has to step up.”
Centennial (1-0)...7 14 17 12 — 50
Sandy Creek (0-1).....3 4 8 4 — 19
Centennial (50)
May Nisly 3-6 1-1 8, Jake Bargen 7-18 2-3-17, Cooper Gierhan 5-12 0-0 15, Lane Zimmer 0-0 1-2 1, Jayden Hartshorn 0-1 0-0 0, Lance Haberman 1-4 0-0 3, Alex Hirschfeld 2-2 0-0 6. Totals: 18-49 4-6 50.
Sandy Creek (19)
Jason Brockman 1-12 0-0 2, Micah Biltoft 5-16 0-1 12, Jake Shuck 0-3 0-0 0, 0-3 0-0 0, Drake Lally 1-8 0-0 3, Josh Shaw 1-3 0-2 2, Sam VonSpreckelsen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 8-42 0-3 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.