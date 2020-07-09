The days may be numbered for the $3.75 credit card processing fee at Hastings Utilities.
Brian Strom, HU manager of customer accounts, led a discussion about service fee changes during the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday.
The current policy requires customers paying with credit card, debit card or eCheck pay a fee of $3.75 per transaction with a limit of $500. There is no fee for automatic electronic bill pay through bank accounts.
The utility department doesn't receive any portion of that $3.75.
Beginning March 19, the utility department began crediting the $3.75 fee back to customers.
“Of course, we did this to be more customer friendly, make it convenient for customers who pay their bill and keep everybody safe,” Strom said.
The move coincided with the utility department closing its doors to the public because of the novel coronavirus.
“But we have been successful still servicing our customers and bringing in revenue for the utilities,” Strom said.
From March 19 through June 30, the number of credit card payments increased 96% from 2019 and 167% from 2018.
During that same 3½-month time period, dollar amounts received included the following:
— 2018: $406,375
— 2019: $572,181
— 2020: $1,074,860
So, the estimated annual payments through credit cards would be more than $4 million.
“There’s going to need to be some more analytics and more research on this, but this does lead me to believe if there is not a fee for customers we're going to get credit card payments,” Strom said.
There are several benefits to accepting cards, besides convenience for the customer.
Payments are in real time and applied to customers’ account immediately.
It saves on labor in handling and processing checks and cash.
There is no paper. The customer receives an e-receipt.
It improves cash flow for the utility department.
Among the changes under consideration, the utility department would absorb the fee.
The fee, per transaction, would be roughly $2 with a limit of $500 per transaction.
Strom said he was told from the utilities’ third-party processor the fee would go down from $3.75 to $2 if the utilities department paid it because there is less of a chance of a charge-back when the merchant pays the fee.
“There’s less opportunity of them not getting paid,” he said.
Strom said, based on transactions between March 19 and June 30, the annual cost for the utilities department to absorb the fees would be $46,000.
In addition to possibly absorbing that processing fee, utility department staff members are evaluating instituting a $200 deposit. Hastings Utilities' current deposit policy doesn't require a deposit for residential customers.
For new commercial customers, a $500 deposit or 2 ½ times the largest anticipated bill, whichever is least, is required.
Deposits are returned after 36 months of good payment history or applied to a final bill.
While the North Denver Station has been closed to customers due to COVID-19, new residential customers have paid a $100 deposit.
Among changes being considered, all new utility customers would need to pay a $200 deposit.
The deposit would be waived if the customer enrolled in ACH payment agreement, or if the customer can provide a satisfactory letter of credit from another utility company.
“We’ve also been banging around the idea if a property owner was coming in to sign up for service we would potentially waive the deposit then too,” Strom said.
The deposit would be refunded after 24 months instead of 36 months.
Strom provided justification in his presentation for requiring a deposit.
“The obvious one is a security payment in case the customer does not pay their final bill.”
He said 27% of the service accounts that were written-off this year paid a deposit. The dollar amount of those deposits recovered 17% of the total amount that was written off.
“In a nutshell, if we are able to charge a deposit we are able to recoup more funds and are better off down the road,” he said.
The average electric bill for residential customers is $88.09. If a customer doesn't pay the final bill that amount includes 2 ½ months worth of service.
A $200 deposit will recover a majority of the electric bill only.
Strom presented a table stating if all customers paid a $200 deposit, there would’ve been $24,586 written off in 2019, instead of the $72,986 that was actually written off that year.
He also presented a matrix showing how many other Nebraska utilities handle deposits and credit card fees.
Of the nine utilities surveyed, including Hastings Utilities, only one other utility — Black Hills Energy — carries a credit card fee for residential customers, and that was $1.95.
Six of the utilities have some sort of deposit requirement for residential customers.
“The security deposit question is always a challenge,” Utilities Manager Kevin Johnson said. “I’ve been at several different utilities, and every one of the utilities has some nuance of security deposits required.”
Staff members are still discussing when to return the deposit.
“We want to give it back if they establish themselves, if they haven’t established themselves previously,” Johnson said.
He said he thought 36 months was too long.
Utilities officials are discussing that duration and whether 24 months, or even 12 months, would be appropriate.
Within the current deposit policy, Hastings Utilities allows two delinquent letters and the customer would still receive the deposit back after 36 months.
“There’s still opportunities for blips,” Johnson said. “If we drop it to 24 months, we’d have to discuss ‘do we give them blips, one or two opportunities for errors or mistakes? If we drop it down to 12 would there be a requirement for 12 straight?”
He said even though the utilities department is considering absorbing the credit card fees, it is relatively small in the estimated amount of $46,000.
“Not small in the scope of the utility budget, but small if it generates guaranteed money for the utility without the risk of uncollectibles, write-offs, or even, as Brian mentioned, office staff handling of cash or checks,” he said. “That $2 is easily offset by efficiencies.”
Board member Shawn Hartmann said it is inevitable that the processing fee eventually will be waived.
“It’s going to keep circling around,” he said. “If you do business, you’re going to have to absorb those fees.”
Mayor Corey Stutte, who is 38, said credit card process fees for utility payments are among the subjects of complaint he hears about most often from constituents his age or younger.
“I think this is a step in the right direction,” he said, of the consideration for the utilities to absorb the credit card fees. “I think it makes a lot of sense to make that jump now and to figure out a way to make this work.”
Also during the meeting, Johnson provided a preliminary summary of capital project history in addition to upcoming budget discussions.
