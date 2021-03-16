Down to just 13 men, Hastings College men’s soccer coach Tim Bohnenkamp had tough decisions to make regarding Tuesday’s spring opener against No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan.
“I could’ve called their coach and been like ‘Hey, we only have 13 players,’ and he would’ve been like ‘OK, let’s not play.’ But we wanted to play them and we gave it our all,” Bohnenkamp said.
The Broncos, ranked 25th in the NAIA’s first spring poll, are riddled with injuries and sorely missed the eight unavailable bodies Tuesday afternoon in what Bohnenkamp called “a national tournament game.”
The Eagles dominated the offensive half, outshooting the Broncos 18-4 (5-2 on goal) and winning 1-0 on Lloyd Wilson Field.
Oklahoma Wesleyan (13-1-1) came in with two games already played during the spring. The Eagles were undefeated after the fall portion of the split season, but suffered a 1-0 loss to LSU-Shreveport two weeks ago and tied with John Brown seven days after that.
Perhaps the early contests provided an edge, especially in conditioning and overall health, as Bohnenkamp noted his crew had not spent adequate time on the pitch yet.
“We don’t have science right now to tell us how to train our guys because two weeks ago we couldn’t train outside,” Bohnenkamp said in reference to the record-setting snowfall and below-zero temperatures the Midwest experienced in February.
“We were on a basketball court for about four weeks and (that’s) my fault. It hurt their bodies too much and that’s on me as a coach. That’s where we are right now; we have too many injuries and that’s on me.”
The Broncos (8-3-1) were without their top three scorers from the fall, including Lukas Goetz, who leads the team with 10 goals.
HC’s offensive chances came at a premium. Only forward Dan Wheeler and midfielder Tyler Mase managed shots on goal throughout the 90 minutes.
Wheeler had the best chance to score, coasting down the left side of the pitch for a one-on-one chance with the Eagles’ keeper in the ninth minute.
Wheeler’s left-footed shot nutmegged OKWU’s Alex Vidizzoni, but the goalie caught just enough with his right boot to deflect the shot from the net.
The Eagles — playing without the nation’s leading scorer Stefan Cvetanovic, who was injured — were unsuccessful for the first 84 minutes against HC’s Jesus Parra, who Bohnenkamp has continually lauded for his performances in net, including in last season’s national tournament.
Bohnenkamp, whose team was the 2019 national runner-up, was in awe of his goalie’s performance Tuesday.
“I’m actually speechless because I can’t come up with the right compliment to give him,” Bohnenkamp said.
“How many compliments can I give him during this interview? Player of the game. Unbelievable. Incredibly proud of him.”
Parra made four saves, almost all of them coming on one string of plays in the Bronco box during the 76th minute.
OKWU’s Matheus Ferreira chased down a through pass into the box and his shot to Parra’s left was pawed away. Pol Mur Llorens heeled the ball back in front of the net where Lindo Zwane struck towards a mostly open goal, but Parra slid right back into frame to send the ball sky high. The ball was headed back to Zwane, whose left foot try was off target.
Upon watching the ball roll out of bounds behind his net, Parra laid flat on the turf, clearly exhausted and questioning — like everyone else — how the score was still nil.
Nine minutes later, though, the Eagles produced the game-winner. Ognjen Stevic’s cross from the left side found a streaking Alfeu Bertini for the put-away.
“I’ve never been happy after a loss — and I’m not happy right now — but I’m so incredibly proud of the performance we put in,” said Bohnenkamp, whose team hosts Baker University on Saturday.
“We had players who had never played a (collegiate) game start today. We had players who had never trained in that position and play 90 minutes today. To do that against the No. 2 team in the country? Fair play to our boys.”
