Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the May 9, 2000, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
GRAND ISLAND — It took all season for the Hastings girls soccer team to reach a winning record.
But it was worth it.
The Tigers did it in grand fashion by clinching their first-ever state appearance in a 5-1 win over Grand Island Northwest in the Class B, District 6 championship in Grand Island Monday.
“We are going into state to have some fun and make the best of it,” HHS coach Kim Rimington said. “It’s a great feeling to make it to state as a first-year coach.”
The state tournament begins Saturday in Lincoln. Pairings will be announced Wednesday.
The win set a new HHS team record with nine wins in a season. HHS will enter the tournament with a 9-8 record.
The Tigers had to come from behind after an aggressive first half turned into a 1-0 deficit at halftime. Hastings outshot the Vikings 14-4 in the first 40 minutes, but trailed at intermission after GINW’s Amy Svoboda scored on a corner kick with less than five minutes left in the period.
“I really didn’t say much at halftime,” Rimington said. “I. just kind of let the team fuel the fire and the captains really encouraged the team.”
The first 11 minutes of the second half didn’t leave any doubt about who was going to advance to the state tournament.
The Tigers carried their intensity over from the first half and got on the board in the 48th minute on a goal by Kellyn Thaut on a Meghan Parkinson assists, which tied the game.
“We had great passing and got a lot of confidence when we tied it,” Thaut said. “We are usually a second-half team and pulled out the win.”
The goal was the first of four goals in a four minute span.
“Once we had that first goal, it was the fire we needed to get going,” Rimington said. “It was shocking we scored so many goals so quickly and it came at the most crucial point of the season.”
Thirty seconds after Thaut scored the equalizer, a Melissa Peterson goal off an Erin Pope assist gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
It only took thirty more seconds for Pope to add to the Tigers’ lead with a goal for a 3-1 advantage. She scored after a Parkinson shot bounced off the Viking goaltender’s hands.
“We have been practicing crashing the goal,” Pope said. “That’s what I did and I had a pretty good day.”
Three minutes later, Pope added her second goal off a Jackie Wolfe assist for a 4-1 lead.
“We really go the momentum going and we wanted to put in as many as we could,” Pope said.
Parkinson scored the Tigers final goal on an assist from Emily Krueger.
HHS (9-8)...........0 5—5
GINW (8-8).........1 0—1
HHS —Thaut, Peterson, Pope 2, Parkinson.
GINW — Svoboda.
