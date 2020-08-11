RED CLOUD — A Lincoln theater group that helps young performers create original plays and theatrical programs will lead a youth theater workshop at the Red Cloud Opera House here Saturday.
Blixt Locally Grown will present the Theater Reimagined workshop for school-age children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The leaders will work with participants to script, rehearse and perform an original play in one day.
Becky Boesen is part of the Lincoln troupe that will conduct the workshop. She has appeared on the Red Cloud stage previously in “What the Wind Taught Me,” and as the writer of the musical “Catherland.”
“We’re so excited to bring Becky Boesen back to Red Cloud,” said Tracy Tucker, education director at the National Willa Cather Center, which includes the Opera House. “Her energy is contagious, and the work that Blixt does with young actors and writers is inspiring.”
Participants should bring a sack lunch. Water and soft drinks will be provided. Face coverings are required for everyone who enters the Red Cloud Opera House; disposable masks are available for those who need one. All workshop activities will be structured to ensure social distancing.
At 5 p.m., the cast will perform its play on the lawn of the J.L. Miner House, 241 Seward St. The audience will be limited to immediate family of the cast members, but the performance will be recorded and shared virtually in the future via the internet.
No advance preparation or audition is needed. Participation is free — as is admission to the performance for family members. Free-will donations are gratefully accepted.
To register children for the workshop, call Rachel Olsen, education coordinator at the National Willa Cather Center, at 402-746-2653 or email rolsen@willacather.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.