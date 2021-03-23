RED CLOUD — A Willa Cather scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a music critic from The New Yorker Magazine will headline a special virtual fundraiser for the Willa Cather Foundation on Friday.
Melissa J. Homestead, professor of English and program faculty in women’s and gender studies at UNL, will be in conversation with music critic Alex Ross concerning Homestead’s forthcoming book, “The Only Wonderful Things: The Creative Partnership of Willa Cather & Edith Lewis.”
The virtual program runs 7-8:30 p.m., previewing the book that is set for release April 1 by Oxford University Press.
The life and writing of Cather, an acclaimed author who spent part of her childhood and adolescence in Red Cloud, has been the subject of much scholarship since her death in 1947. Much less has been said and written, however, about Lewis, who was Cather’s life partner for nearly 40 years.
Homestead’s book is the culmination of more than a decade of research and is billed as the first thorough study of the life Cather and Lewis shared.
The author asserts that Lewis was a creative mind who worked alongside Cather with devotion as both an editor and collaborator.
The program featuring Homestead and Ross will be the first public discussion of the new book, and proceeds from ticket sales will help support the foundation’s educational programming. Homestead is a member of the Cather foundation’s board of governors, and Ross is recognized as a friend of the foundation.
Registration for the Zoom event remains open until Thursday evening. For additional money, participants can receive a copy of the book and access to an extended question-and-answer period following the main program.
For more information, call the foundation office at 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
