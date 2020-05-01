On Friday, the Expedition League announced that its baseball season due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Opening Day for the league was originally scheduled for May 26, but with social distancing guidelines extending out to the four states that will involve Expedition League teams in 2020, it was obvious the season would not start on time.
"Even though we won’t be able to start our 2020 season on May 26th, we’re confident that we will be able to serve our communities with outstanding baseball and incredible, fun, family entertainment sometime this summer," said Steve Wagner, Expedition League President, in a press release. "One of the key tenets of the Expedition League’s mission statement has always been to be vital, contributing members of our communities. We will be there for our amazing fans again this season, and as our teams return to action, we will be an important part of the healing process in each community during these difficult times.
"We have formulated multiple contingency schedules for this season and all of our front office staffs are working hard to put on a great show when we are able to start our season this year. The safety of our fans, players, employees, interns and umpires is vitally important to us as we work together with our States and Cities."
The league has teams in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming. The Hastings Sodbusters, who were going into their third year as a program, were set to begin the year by hosting the Fremont Moo. Sodbusters' co-owner and general manager Scott Galusha is understandably disappointed the season will not begin on time, but he said the team is planning on playing baseball, in a safe manner, at some point this summer.
"We're going to wait as long as we can to make a decision on playing baseball this year. We think that is by far the best choice we have," Galusha said. "Here in the coming weeks, we are set to make a decision... We have some contingency plans that allow us to start at several different times this summer and still allow us to get enough games where we can, first of all, impact the kids and also be part of that healing process in the community and bring the sounds, the smells and the sights of baseball to the community and get them out to beautiful Duncan Field."
Galusha said spirits are still high with the Sodbusters' staff. Promotions are continuing to be planned and the team even had a "professional jingle" made for the radio as the signature sound of the Sodbusters.
The Expedition League said it is closely monitoring the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. Galusha said there are weekly meetings with the owners and the general managers to discuss what the conditions are like in each team's respective homes.
For Galusha, reporting on the happenings in Hastings requires him to stay in touch with city and state officials.
"We are hoping to play baseball. Everybody wants to go to a game, me included. We want to show the fans what we believe in and a product we've worked really hard on," he said. "Hopefully we can keep everybody abreast of the situation and make sure all four states involved and all of the communities involved are on the same page to try and get baseball back as soon as we can."
Galusha said he personally has been in contact with each of the players that signed up to play for the Sodbusters.
"Like me, everybody is really excited to play baseball," he said.
One of the things the Hastings owner has been most appreciative for has been the support from the community — both sponsors and fans.
"(The support) has been second-to-none," Galusha said. "We've worked hard as a staff to promote what we're trying to do and send the right message. I love baseball, but what we're marketing that we do, baseball is just a small part of it. We're trying to have low-cost family entertainment. We want families to come out and enjoy the game."
Galusha said none of the costs of going to a game have increased. In fact, he said the plan is to make a night at the ballpark even more viable for fans — something he said is only possible because of the support from the Hastings community and sponsors. He added that none of the players or vendors have given up on the season, another fact he's proud of.
With the state of affairs seemingly changing constantly, discussions of the status of the season within the league will continue for the foreseeable future. Galusha said the Expedition League has a hopeful date range to start the season, but it will be necessary to evaluate and monitor conditions before announcing a definite decision.
"Those meetings will continue to go. Here in the next couple weeks, we hope to have a decision and pick a date in the coming days and weeks. It won't be too long. At some point, we're going to make a decision and say, 'Here's the next press release, and that press release is going to say we're going to have baseball on this date.' And then we're going to have an adequate amount of time to reach out to our sponsors, reach out to our fans, and reach out to our players and let them know what the plan is," Galusha said.
"That's the most difficult part about this, is the not knowing. It's so new for everyone, we just don't know. That's why we're going to wait as long as we can to make a decision, and hopefully, God willing, we can have baseball this summer sometime."
One of the new Expedition League teams, the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks, were set for their second season in Brandon, Manitoba, in Canada. But due to the travel restrictions in and out of the country, the Whiskey Jacks will not play games in Canada but rather will be based out of North Dakota.
"The Expedition League and the Whiskey Jacks are committed to the wonderful fans in Brandon and to the City of Brandon and we look forward to an outstanding 2021 season and many seasons thereafter in the Wheat City,” Wagner said. “We’re extremely disappointed that the circumstances won’t allow us to play in Brandon this season, but we’re excited to play in an outstanding North Dakota city where fans will experience the Expedition League’s brand of top-tier collegiate baseball talent and nonstop fun.”
Further details regarding the Whiskey Jacks' season in North Dakota and the Expedition League's 2020 season will be forthcoming.
