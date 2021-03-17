A number of years ago, the Michigan state travel and tourism office put up what I considered to be a highly effective commercial as part of its Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
With music and idyllic scenery in the background, a voiceover by actor and comedian Tim Allen reminded the audience that “25,000 mornings” are roughly what we humans can expect to experience in this life, and encouraged people to make sure they spend at least a few of those mornings in “Pure Michigan.”
Back when the commercial premiered, Allen and Michigan had me convinced. I started talking to my wife about vacation plans and told her the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and the Kellogg’s cereal factory, both in Grand Rapids, were on my list of places to visit. (Ruth is both a student of history and a lover of cereal, but I’m not sure either of my suggestions floated to the top of her own personal list.)
Somehow we got sidetracked, and our trip to Michigan never materialized. But the other seed the commercial planted in my mind is that we can, and even should, think about our time here on Earth not just by year or decade, but by minutes, hours, days … mornings! A few will be memorable, most are mundane, but all count toward our total, and all have at least the potential for some kind of good. If you do the math, 25,000 mornings represents about 68.5 years — not a long life by today’s standards, but you get the point, anyway.
The “25,000 mornings” line returns to my mind today as we mark the one-year anniversary of the first positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, being confirmed in a resident of our South Heartland Health District.
That first case, as you may recall, was in a Hastings College faculty member who recently had accompanied a group of students to Spain for an international study experience. Officials of the college, the South Heartland District Health Department, the city of Hastings, Adams County and Mary Lanning Healthcare made the announcement in a socially distanced news conference at city hall.
So much water has passed beneath the proverbial bridge since that weird day in that surreal, gray week when our schools and churches closed their doors to gatherings and much of our society went into some degree of pandemic lockdown.
With community spread, as of Wednesday afternoon a running total of 4,543 residents of Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties had tested positive for the viral infection. At least 4,336 of them had been classified as recovered.
One hundred eighty-two of the patients have spent time in a hospital for treatment. Tragically, 68 have died of COVID-19, as verified through state-issued death certificates.
For all of us, even if we have not been directly affected by the virus, the pandemic has laid at least partial claim to 365 of our allotted mornings, and counting.
Even if we have not contracted COVID-19 ourselves or have not lost a friend, neighbor or loved one to the disease, for many of us these mornings have brought varying degrees of concern, anxiety, frustration, anger, sadness and other emotions.
Along the way, many of us have found ourselves in quarantine, or with swabs up our noses, or running a de facto homeschool.
We have argued about the value of face masks. We have simmered or raged about Donald Trump and Joe Biden and how much credit or blame either man deserves for whatever has gone right or wrong.
We have missed holidays and birthdays and Sunday breakfasts with relatives and have taken a pass on many traditional community activities, in some cases for the first time ever.
We have struggled against a microscopic peril trying to take over our lives and/or drive us into depression.
For the young and the old among us, the disruptions of this past year may have been the hardest to endure. That family vacation you couldn’t take, or that baseball season that was canceled, or the birthday party you couldn’t have will never mean the same to you as it would have when you were 8, or 10, or 12, or 14. And for our elders, who tend to have the keenest sense of mortality, having to defer experiences in this past year may have been all the bitterer a pill to swallow.
Then again, we young adults and middle-agers aren’t immune to the passage of time, either. An old friend of ours recently lost her 50-year-old husband — he was two weeks younger than I — to cancer. Every day, every morning, is precious.
As the Tribune has reported many times, this year hasn’t been all doom and gloom. It has forced us into creative problem solving and outside-the-box thinking. It has helped us find new means for reaching out and connecting with one another; new opportunities to grow in appreciation of our immediate families and the natural world; new ways in which to be generous and compassionate to others.
Still, we sense that time is marching on, and we long for the days when COVID-19 sounded more like a new model of sports car than a potentially deadly disease. We know the virus and its variants still pose a serious threat to our communities, and we want to be safe and responsible, yet we are constantly scanning the horizon for less worrisome times ahead. We want to get on with our lives.
“Remember,” as the priest intones on Ash Wednesday, “you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Tick-tock!
As of today, the novel coronavirus has clouded one year and one day’s worth of our finite number of earthly mornings. May the mornings ahead — far less than another year’s worth — lead us back to traveling and gathering and hugging and just showing each other a smile without undue guilt or concern.
In the meantime, it won’t cost much to start putting some ideas together. A trip to the mountains, a Kansas City Royals baseball game, and a simple Sunday visit with our kids’ Grandma and Grandpa Raun already are on my list. (In reverse order, Mom and Dad.)
Come to think of it, I wonder when that cereal factory will start giving tours again …
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.