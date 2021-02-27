After our morning news meeting here at the Tribune on Thursday, Feb. 4, I made a quick trip to my hometown of Minden to give my wife Ruth’s mother, Viola Hartmann, a ride to a long-awaited, much-anticipated appointment.
That was the day she and around 90 other area residents were assigned by Kearney County Health Services to receive their first dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Viola is an extraordinarily capable person and could have driven the mile or two to the Kearney County Fairgrounds herself. But it had snowed the night before, the forecast called for high winds, and I wanted to save her some hassle.
She had signed up for the vaccine weeks earlier through the Two Rivers Public Health Department website, and someone from KCHS had called to schedule her inoculation. After so many anxious months of waiting, we didn’t want to leave anything to chance.
The weather that afternoon was nicer than expected, with plenty of sunshine and less wind. So after delivering Viola to the south door of the 4-H Building, I decided to just wait for her outside. Decent as the day was, I spent the next 30 minutes or so standing by my car, enjoying the sun and watching people come and go.
A steady trickle of vehicles entered the parking lot. One by one or two by two, the occupants got out and headed for the door, in some cases on canes or walkers and in all instances with their faces covered by masks. Meanwhile, others exited the building to return to their cars or pickups and head for home.
More than a few had gotten rides from their adult children or other relatives or friends. In at least one case, a helper pushed a man into the building in his wheelchair.
As I stood there watching — my own face concealed by a mask, also — the first thing that struck me was how many of the clinic attendees I recognized, and how many of them I have known for most of my life. They are friends of my parents, and the parents of my friends.
I saw retired farmers and their spouses. A longtime implement dealer. A preacher. A woman who sells antiques. One of my kindergarten teachers. The mother of one classmate, and the father of another. Ruth and I had invited several of these people to walk through that same door on a hot June day 26 years ago for our wedding reception, and probably had greeted many of them just outside of it (where the Ferris wheel often has stood) over a lifetime of attending Kearney County Fairs.
I hadn’t seen any of these people in at least a year. Then again, Viola probably hadn’t seen most of them in that span, either, even though she is an active senior citizen and still lives in the community. As we all know too well, COVID-19 has kept even relatives and dear friends apart, with most seniors spending much of their time at home.
The people I saw that day range in age from the mid-70s to 90 or even older. They belong to a variety of churches, or none at all. Without actually knowing what’s in anyone’s bank account, I think it’s fair to say some live very comfortably while others have little or no money to spare.
Based on local election returns, most probably voted for Donald Trump for president in 2020, while a few voted for Joe Biden.
Clearly, not all of them see politics or religion or even the pandemic itself in the same way.
Rich or poor, however — and Republican or Democrat, Lutheran or Methodist, or what-have-you — the one thing all have in common is that as seniors they have lived under enhanced threat from COVID-19 these past many months, and to some considerable extent the coronavirus has disrupted their lives.
Since March 2020, many have missed multiple opportunities to travel or go to ballgames or drink coffee with friends or spend precious time with children and grandchildren. Some have missed family weddings, funerals and graduations along the way.
Many may have felt the pang of isolation at home, even while grateful to still be at home — and not, like some of their peers, living in congregate settings where friends and family have been able to visit only by Zoom or FaceTime or through panes of glass.
Some likely have worried about relatives or friends who contracted the virus or lost jobs or have had to teach their children at home during the pandemic. Some, I believe, have grieved the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. Many probably have lived with the fear of getting sick themselves, whether with the virus or something else, and ending up in the hospital with no visitors allowed.
Some — even the healthy ones — likely have wondered if they will live long enough to see the return of “normal.”
On this sunny winter afternoon in Kearney County, these old contemporaries gained one more thing in common:
When science offered them a solution to the problem at hand — namely, a vaccine — all put any misgivings aside, ventured out in the snow, came to the county fairgrounds and took it, aiming to put themselves and their community on the road back toward better times in the months and years to come. I thank and applaud each and every one of them for the initiative, commitment and trust it took to do that.
Despite the comings and goings, the afternoon of Feb. 4 was almost eerily quiet in that fairgrounds parking lot. People pulled in, masked up, went inside, got their shots, sat for the required 15 minutes of observation, got back into their vehicles and went home again — all with little or no fuss or comment.
After a year of uncertainty, endless speculation, and at least some degree of personal hardship, it must have felt remarkably anticlimactic — just another errand, like getting a haircut or going to the grocery store, over and done with in less than an hour.
The seniors went home that day with shots in arms, new reason for optimism, and little cards telling them when to come back for their second dose. For Viola, and perhaps for all of them, that’s today.
This week, we have solemnly marked the 500,000th death attributable to COVID-19 in the United States alone. The novel coronavirus remains a scourge to the world, and the scope of the tragedy associated with it is terrible to behold. We must continue to take it seriously and guard against its spread, even as we pray for all those in our own Tribland communities who have struggled with the disease or are ill or bereaved because of it now.
By tonight, though, the good Lord willing, Ruth and I will be personally grateful that all three of our living parents have had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. While the pandemic is not over, knowing that our moms and my dad have substantial protection against this particular peril, which can cause so much suffering, will be a blessing and an indescribable relief to us.
Meanwhile, I will long remember that good February day when so many old friends and neighbors stoically reached out their arms to the promise of a future with unshrouded smiles, less fear, and many, many more open doors.
Thanks be to God.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at araun@hastingstribune.com or 402-303-1419.