“Enola Holmes” is a new Netflix film based on Nancy Springer’s book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.” It stars Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. I’m a fan of Holmes adaptations, so I was intrigued by the film.
In the trailer for “Enola Holmes,” Brown speaks with a cheeky voice that contrasts with her pompous brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, played by Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, respectively. Thankfully, Brown’s cheekiness is present throughout the film and accentuated with an occasional fourth-wall break. Her performance is what makes the movie mostly work. She is spunky, intelligent, tough, and observant. All of these traits make Brown and Enola Holmes a worthy successor to the Holmes name.
That said, I thought the movie was OK. Brown was excellent. The screenplay was not. What bothered me most about the film is that the audience is forced to split time between two cases, which is a choice that breaks from typical Holmes fashion. The original and most intriguing case is that Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft’s mother, Eudoria, is missing. Enola is the first to discover her disappearance and therefore has a leg up on her brothers when solving the mystery.
To be fair to the iconic brothers, Enola does have the advantage because Eudoria left young Enola gifts to help her solve the case.
Thankfully, Enola also has a photographic memory that lets her mine her thoughts for clues. After exploring various clues and searching her mind for important imagery, she discovers that her mother is part of a group of suffragettes set on bombing buildings as acts of protest for women’s right to vote.
Unfortunately, this plot is dropped midway through the movie to focus on a less intriguing story regarding a young lord being hunted by an assassin. I understand why the writers chose to change the course of the film. The change of focus allows Enola the chance to empathize with another person and protect him when no one else will. And by saving him, she changes more in government than her mother would with bombs. The message is that to preserve life rather than threaten it can be more effective.
While I recognize and appreciate that theme, I think the screenwriter could have communicated that while following the thread back to her mother. She could have discovered her mother and her explosive plan then convinced her to take a different path. It would have been powerful to see a 16-year-old convince her passionate mother that somebody can do more with words and compassion than with explosives.
This change would solve the movie’s conclusion. At the end of the film, as it is written, Eudoria appears out of nowhere to pat her daughter on the back for her success. This ending is forced and doesn’t tie the thread unraveled at the beginning of the film. That was disappointing.
But what is not disappointing are the performances. As I said before, Brown is delightful, and considering how great she is as the character, I believe there is room for sequels. Cavill and Claflin are a bit pompous at first, but Cavill drops that demeanor as Sherlock learns more about his young sister. In their conversations, he discovers a young woman who could one day rival him as a detective. Therefore, he empathizes with her and learns to support her during the movie’s runtime.
On the other hand, Claflin never drops his ferocity, and the movie is better for it because this character choice further accentuates Sherlock’s change. Rounding out the Holmes family is Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria. Carter doesn’t receive a lot of screentime, but what time she has is excellent. She is delightfully eccentric, and as a woman eager to change the world, Carter is well cast.
While I wasn’t overly fond of the plot the filmmakers focused on, I see massive potential for this Netflix film franchise, and I’d be glad to watch another film about Enola Holmes as long as Brown plays the role.