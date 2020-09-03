What is the status of the discussion of the Department of Health and Human Services proposal to move programs around regarding the Juvenile Chemical Dependency program and the youth rehabilitation and treatment centers for girls that was in Geneva and now in Kearney?
Nothing has been reported in the Tribune since Aug. 2, as far as I know.
State Sens. Dave Murman and Steve Halloran, Mayor Corey Stutte, and Ward 2 City Council members Butch Eley and Ted Schroeder held a discussion Aug. 22 at the YWCA in Hastings with primarily employees of the Chemical Dependency Program.
The state senators and the mayor had asked the attorney general’s office to give an opinion of LB1140 and state statutes requirement that DHHS notify the governor and the Legislature “of any intended reduction or discontinuation of regional center services.”
Moving the 24-bed facility at the current capacity at the Chemical Dependency Program to an eight-bed one in Lincoln would require such notice, which has not be given with the requirements of the statute.
I attended this discussion trying to understand the situation and exactly how DHHS can propose these moves without more discussion or notification to state senators and the mayor who were made aware of this only after it had been on the DHHS table and agenda for some time and, I gathered, not long before the Aug. 22 meeting.
It seems ludicrous that the plans of DHHS were not given full disclosure to the taxpayers, the state senators and others affected by this.
Perhaps clarification is needed for those in our community and state as to how these decisions come about and the historical backdrop of all the changes and the reasons for them as well in a manner that is timely not months and months without notification to anyone.
Cammie Farrell
Hastings