“Knives Out” is an excellent modern whodunit, and it is incredibly rewatchable. So if you’re stuck inside for a few days, I highly recommend renting writer/director Rian Johnson’s new film. It gets better every time I watch it.
In “Knives Out,” Christopher Plummer plays a wealthy patriarch, Harlan Thrombey, who has seemingly died by suicide. However, this suicide is questioned considering the unusual circumstances surrounding his death and the fact that a famous private investigator named Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has been hired by an unknown client.
Beyond that description, it’s hard to write more about the plot of “Knives Out” because everything after the discovery of Thrombey’s dead body feels like a spoiler. Instead of spoiling the film, I’ll acknowledge that Johnson has written a masterful murder mystery that Agatha Christie would be delighted by. Johnson’s film is made even more entertaining because he has enlisted a cast of actors who fully buy into his vision.
The actor who buys in the most is Craig who adopts a comical but somehow appropriate Southern accent as Blanc. At first, you might be thrown off when you hear James Bond sound like Foghorn Leghorn, but if you try, you will get used to it. Also, Craig’s performance seems appropriate because the entire film is over the top, so it makes sense to have an eccentric detective at the center of the mystery. Plus, it worked for Christie and her large mustachioed Poirot, so why not for Johnson’s Blanc?
To balance Craig’s Southern drawl and superb comedic timing, Johnson cast Ana de Armas as Marta, Harlan’s nurse and confidant. Marta effectively acts as a Watson to Craig’s Holmes with a complicated twist that I don’t dare get into to avoid spoilers. De Armas is brilliant as Marta. She is the most level-headed of the ensemble and has a difficult job because she has to play the straight character amongst a group of flamboyant family members.
While de Armas and Craig lead the film, the rest of the ensemble is equally impressive. Chris Evans is appropriately cocky and rebellious as Ransom, Harlan’s grandson. Jamie Lee Curtis is defiant and proud as Ransom’s mother, Linda, and seems to be having as much fun in this role as she did with David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” in 2018. I only wish we could have seen more of her in “Knives Out” because she is too talented to have so little screen time. The same is true of actors Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon and Katherine Langford.
One person who also makes a surprise appearance that absolutely delighted me and made me wonder why he wasn’t in more movies was Frank Oz. The master puppeteer and director of “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Death at a Funeral” has a small role in the film, and his dry delivery elevates every scene he is in. Obviously, the actor was fantastic in “The Last Jedi” as Yoda, and he provided great joy to audiences every week as Bert, Grover and Cookie Monster for over 40 years, but we need to see more of him on screen without a puppet attached. He’s too good.
With such a stunning cast, “Knives Out” is certainly worth your time and money. Rian Johnson has assembled a perfect ensemble and a cleverly written screenplay that keeps audiences guessing until the credits roll. And thankfully, the credits don’t indicate an end for Benoit Blanc because a sequel for the 2019 film has already been announced. Catch this movie while you’re indoors and delight in the best modern murder mystery in the last 10 years.
