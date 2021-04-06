Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.