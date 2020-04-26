Growing old together. It is part of the American Dream that isn’t thought about in that picture-perfect moment when standing in front of the minister repeating your wedding vows, which includes, ‘till death do us part.”
Your young and looking ahead to all that life has to offer — family, home, travel, fulfilling plans, working towards a financial future with that special someone who is standing there beside you, eyes bright, emotions high.
‘Till death do us part” becomes just a phrase that doesn’t mean much when you are young and in love.
It doesn’t even bare thinking about as you celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, one year after another.
You don’t think about it at times when your mate disappoints you or best friend is heading for divorce.
You don’t think about that five-word phrase until the years mount up, and you suddenly find yourself celebrating your 50th or 60th anniversary with family and friends and thinking about the good, the bad and even a bit of ugly that happened along the way.
You find yourself feeling so thankful for the wonderful years you’ve had together while forgetting those times that weren’t so grand and you hung in there even though there were ”those days.”
You wonder, “Where did the time go, how and when did this happened, why was I so lucky to have this person part of life for all those years, and how could my life go on without him?
For he is your other half, your stability, you rock, your confident, your everything.
Oh, yes, you still are your own person, in charge of the decisions you make, the mistakes you endure, the friends you have, the job you enjoy.
But he is there is to offer help and advice in your s joys and your pain and your fortress when in trouble.
He, that man you shared your vows with on one fall day so many years ago, has always been there. In your mind, in your words, in your actions, in your thoughts.
There comes a time in the later years of life when friends get together and start talking in a joking manner about the possible loss of their mate.
All agree, the men and the women, that they want to be the first to go.
Although, with smiles on their faces, each time it is said, the eyes betray the smile.
Behind the smile and the word is the awareness of the loneliness that will have to be endured by the one left alone.
I’ve said those words, all in fun, never seriously. Or so I thought.
Then, one cold-blustery day on one of the favorite holidays of my childhood, I am told by his doctor his time is nearly up.
Growing old together was nearing its end. ‘Till death do we part was on the doorstep.”
