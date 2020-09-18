My early morning walks often end up with me sitting in the backyard enjoying a hot cup of coffee listening to the birds sing and watching fluttering hummingbirds competing for the sweet nectar in the feeder I fill each day.
It is the best time of the day for me, but not necessarily for the hummingbirds because they are not good at sharing.
Usually the observer sees one chasing off another in a fluttering tizzy until he again has the watering hole to himself.
Perhaps they like the solitude as much as I.
Even though I am the one who keeps the feeder filled with this sugary liquid, they don’t trust me, often flying away with any sign of movement on my part, even such as the blinking of an eyelid.
It seems they all feel that way, except one.
This particular hummingbird is at ease at the feeder, even letting others join him for a drink.
He appears to be kind and considerate, but also watchful. That is, watchful of me. I feel him eyeing me when he briefly rests between sips.
Each morning when he is finished but before flying away in the sunlight, he comes close to where I am sitting, body motionless but wings fluttering, his small dark eyes appear to connect with mine.
Do I believe that there is a special connection between this tiny little being and me? Do I? Do I really believe the soul of this bird is of someone I know?
Those who know me well will say I have a vivid imagination.
Perhaps, but I’m a believer in many things. Yet, I’m also uncertain about other things that make up this world, such as what wonders life and death have to offer.
Who is to say?
We hear all sorts of stories about connections with those we love who are no longer are with us. Who and what do we believe?
Is it our imagination? Is it nothing but fantasy? Is it our hope? Is it our wish?
Does it matter?
Each morning after my walk, I sit in the backyard with a cup of coffee watching the hummingbirds, one in particular.
It is the best time of the day.