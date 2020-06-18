I’m about to admit something that might be shocking. Some may consider this news as grounds to remove my credentials as a movie critic. I have never seen all of “The Goonies” in one sitting. Okay, pick your jaw up off the floor and put away your pitchfork. Let me explain myself.
I have seen all of the movie in bits and pieces throughout the years, but I’ve never seen it all at once. In fact, I didn’t watch a lot of ’80s movies until I was in high school. While others were watching films directed by Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and Richard Donner, I was rewinding my copy of “Return of the Jedi” for the hundredth time. My love for George Lucas’ original trilogy kept me from other great adventure films for far too long.
Fortunately, the day has arrived that I finally watched and reviewed “The Goonies” because it played at the Rivoli 3 Theatre this week. After seeing this beloved film, I now understand why so many love it and desire a sequel.
“The Goonies” centers around Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin), who is desperate to save his neighborhood from greedy developers who want to replace it with a golf course. Thankfully, he discovers “One-Eyed” Willy’s treasure map and sees it as a means to reverse this money-grabbing misdeed. Mikey, his brother and his friends set out to find Willy’s vast fortune, but the evil Fratelli family soon pursue them when they hear about the treasure.
Adventure, danger and fortune await the young group of Goonies in this enjoyable ’80s movie, but it is a bit more PG-13 than people might remember, so be aware of that before bringing the kids along to see it. One of those PG-13 moments is in the first two minutes. Before the cast credits roll, one of the criminal Fratelli brothers fakes hanging himself to escape from prison.
Then the titular Goonies are introduced, and they are as foul-mouthed as the lawless Fratellis. Their go-to word is the s-word, which they use quite frivolously. The numerous skeletons might also frighten the little ones, but at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve seen creepier imagery in modern TV or movies such as “Stranger Things” or “IT.” Speaking of “Stranger Things” and the “IT” movie adaptation, both are properties that strike a similar tone to “The Goonies.” It’s fun now to watch this classic movie that inspired such great modern entertainment.
“The Goonies” is entertaining, but Donner’s film does have ridiculous aspects that haven’t aged well. Yes, the premise of a treasure map discovered by children is silly, but what is sillier is how the children escape the Fratelli family often with little effort. The Fratellis are a ruthless family capable of murder, as evidenced by the dead man in their freezer, yet the Goonies escape them with Looney Tunes style antics.
There are moments when I worried that the crooked Fratellis would hurt the kids. For instance, I thought they might grind up poor Chunk for telling every lie and crime he’s pulled over his short life. Then Data escapes them with an oil slick, and Andy knocks out Mama Fratelli with a punch that didn’t even graze the whiskers on her chin. After these goofy moments, the threatening Fratellis lost their menacing power.
I also thought the ending of the movie was rushed and convenient. The kids escape the caves of One-Eyed Willy and carloads of parents, cops and reporters immediately greet them. All children and parents are reunited, the police arrest the Fratellis, and the Goonies save their neighborhood when Mikey’s housekeeper discovers gems in his marble sack. Hooray! The end!
OK, enough with the negative. Regardless of the sometimes silly tone and convenient ending, this movie is delightful. Every kids’ performance is excellent, and the thrills are still quite gripping even after 35 years.
My favorite performer in the movie was Jeff Cohen as Chunk. Cohen is hilarious as the lovable, portly klutz who can charm even the Frankenstein-esque Sloth. Chunk’s standout moment for me is when he confesses to all the trouble he has caused over the years. In that anguished monologue, I felt terrible for Chunk, who thought his life was over, but I couldn’t help but laugh, knowing that this isn’t what the Fratellis wanted. Plus, he’d get out of this with ease thanks to his pal, Sloth, who is the best character to wear the iconic Superman “S” since Christopher Reeve in Donner’s films.
Astin is also great in this movie as Mikey. He is a perfect protagonist for a youthful adventure movie because he has a wide-eyed sense of wonder and an equal desire to prove himself. Astin has a youthful charm at the beginning, but he later transforms into a strong leader when his friends are in trouble.
My third favorite character is Data, and it’s a travesty that we didn’t see more of actor Ke Huy Quran after this and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Data has gadgets that would rival Q’s of the Bond franchise, and I’ll never get enough of Quan’s temperamental performance, especially when he’s in danger. As I said before, the rest of the cast is fantastic, and I understand why some might want to leave well enough alone and never make a sequel.
“The Goonies” is a great ’80s adventure film, and I highly recommend revisiting it if you haven’t seen it in a few years. You’ll delight in the magnificent juvenile humor, the Indiana Jones-style booby traps, and the heroic arrival of Sloth. “The Goonies” is a classic through and through, and I’m pleased I finally watched it in one sitting. It is certainly a movie I’ll revisit for years to come.
