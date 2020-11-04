When I was studying at Hastings College, my best friend and I watched a variety of ’80s horror films. While watching “The Thing,” “An American Werewolf in London” and “Child’s Play,” I learned to love scary movies. Now I’m eager to see the latest major horror release. That said, I haven’t seen “Come Play” or “The Empty Man” yet, but I certainly have my eye on “Freaky,” starring Vince Vaughn as a body-swapped serial killer. Before it releases, though, I thought I would watch a film that my friend and I missed during our horror movie marathon.
“Poltergeist” is back in theaters, and I’m so glad I finally saw it. The 1982 classic was a disturbing delight. From the film’s special effects to its practical thrills, I thought it was the perfect mix of scary and fun. I also much prefer “Poltergeist’s” haunted house concept over the ultra gore that sometimes greets audiences today. A creepy clown or skeleton will give me a severe case of goosebumps, while excessive gore will just disgust me.
This horror film also benefits from terrific pacing. Rather than throwing moviegoers into the petrifying panic of “Poltergeist,” the filmmakers set the stage first with a bright vision of the Freeling family. Steve, the patriarch of the family, is a successful real estate salesman; his wife, Diane, is a level-headed mother who raises their three children, and the kids are a bit rambunctious but still respectful of their parents.
This blissful home is then broken when a paranormal spirit breaks a hole into the Freelings' dimension. At first, the family is intrigued by the spirits who move the youngest daughter across the kitchen floor like a hockey puck. But these unseen apparitions go too far when the same little girl is pulled into the paranormal dimension through the Freelings' television.
As if that wasn’t enough, the spooky situations escalate. A terrifying tree bursts into the son’s room, a man tears his face apart in a nightmarish vision, and a ghoulish beast terrorizes the house. All of these images are horrifying, but it’s the escalation that keeps the film engaging. “Poltergeist” also works well because the actors give convincing performances. Craig T. Nelson plays Steve, and he tries to emulate a strong authority. His authority is compromised, though, because he’s overwhelmed by the paranormal kidnapping of his youngest child.
Diane, played by JoBeth Williams, also tries to remain sensible, but she succumbs to fear and gives plenty of blood-curdling screams. And you can’t blame her for her terror. Diane witnesses some of the worst sights in the film, and Williams is put through the gauntlet of on-screen horror. She tangles with buried skeletons, faces off against a ferocious monster, and is thrown around her bedroom by an unholy being. The last horror scene was so effective that it was remade in the 1984 horror movie, “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
I may have skipped “Poltergeist” years ago during my ’80s movie marathon, but it will now be a film I’ll revisit often. And I recommend that you either revisit it too or see it for the first time. This 1982 movie is a haunting hit.