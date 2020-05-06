When I considered what to review this week, my mind went to two places. I first thought about the holiday that Star Wars fans celebrated on Monday: Star Wars Day. Maybe it would be good to revisit a Star Wars movie?
I dismissed the idea, though, because I’ve reviewed most of the Star Wars films during my eight years as a critic. The only Star Wars movies I haven’t reviewed are Episodes II & III. And I considered it unfestive to rip apart the prequel movies days after the holiday.
Then I thought about a buzzed-about film that premiered on Netflix. According to Netflix, 90 million people have streamed “Extraction,” a new film written by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave. That news was impressive, but the movie’s concept did not excite me. “Extraction” sounded like a run-of-the-mill action movie. Then I saw a friend of mine reviewed it for his blog, and he enjoyed it. He told me that the action was excellent and that alone made the movie worth watching. I gave in.
I watched “Extraction” in one sitting, and my first takeaway was that I miss movie theaters. “Extraction” is a movie that would have captured my attention for its two-hour runtime in a theater. But, while at home, I reached for my phone to check texts or emails. I miss the immersive escape of seeing a movie in theaters. There is nothing like it. The feeling it gives me is priceless.
Unfortunately, I’ll never see “Extraction” in theaters because it premiered on Netflix. Some might be thrilled, but I’m sorry to see another action flick go to streaming. Regardless, “Extraction” was an entertaining movie with incredible action.
Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with extracting the son of a drug kingpin. I thought Hemsworth was great in the role, and his range surprised me.
Gone is Thor. Hemsworth drops the goofy, Shakespearean tone of the superhero and replaces it with a cold performance. This apathy is apparent in an early scene after Rake has extracted the crime lord’s son, Ovi Mahajan. In the scene, Rake wants to record Ovi, confirming he is alive, but the young man is reluctant to speak. This doesn’t phase Rake who dispassionately encourages Ovi to follow his instructions. I know this is a small moment, but I appreciate that the actor maintains his frigid demeanor.
Rake’s stony personality later breaks as he starts to see Ovi as more than a mission. The change is clear as he talks to Ovi about his son, who died young. The flashback visions of Rake’s son provide the character emotional depth. And I appreciate that Russo included this depth, but he didn’t establish it well. The realization of his son’s death didn’t affect me the way the director and screenwriter intended it to.
Russo made another misguided choice. He has Rake annihilating Bangladeshi police officers and soldiers without hesitation. There is a throwaway line that indicates that these servicemen may be working for a rival drug lord. Yet it’s so quick and unconvincing that it doesn’t justify the violence against them. The chaos would have been more excusable if these men were instead criminals.
The excessive violence alone bothered other critics, but I give that a pass because I liked Hargrave’s direction. With his expertise as a stunt man and coordinator, he created scenes with compelling and coherent action.
In one of the best scenes of the film, Hargrave follows the action for 12 minutes using a tracking shot. I’ve seen my fair share of great tracking shots, but this was one of the best because there was so much on screen. In the shot are gunfights, a car chase and explosions.
Aside from the action, “Extraction” is forgettable, but I give the writer and director credit for trying to make a bloody action movie with depth.
If you are a fan of Chris Hemsworth and you can handle endless violence, then you might like this new movie. I enjoyed most of it, but I wish my attention was grabbed a bit more. For me, Netflix’s action won’t replace theater action.
