For the documentary “American Factory,” directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert documented their experiences in an American factory owned by Fuyao, a Chinese company. In a small city in Ohio, Fuyao’s Founder and CEO, Cao Dewang, opened a new factory that once was a General Motors plant. Cao hired 2,000 Americans, but in this business experiment that joined Chinese and American workers, ideologies clashed.
The film begins with words that are unusual to hear: “Everyone get close to everyone so you can touch someone.” We wouldn’t hear them today, but they were appropriate on Dec. 23, 2008. That day, an unnamed man in the documentary stood at a podium and spoke to the people of Moraine, Ohio. He told them to take each other’s hands and pray. They prayed because the GM plant was shutting down, and thousands were going to lose their jobs.
In this footage of people praying and management announcing the plant’s closing, the viewers see a town at an economic rock bottom. But when anyone or thing is at rock bottom, that means the journey moving forward can carry with it hope. Fuyao brought that hope. Unfortunately, it would not come until 2015.
In 2015, Fuyao arrives and local leaders communicate its role in reinvigorating the city with a labor force of over a thousand people. I wish the documentarians didn’t gloss over this aspect because the clash for jobs would have been an interesting focus. Yet I understand that “American Factory” is a tale of hope and optimism, so this would have prolonged the negative opening.
By skipping the hiring process, the documentarians allow viewers to understand the culture in the Fuyao plant sooner. We see Americans delight in the arrival of innovative equipment and the Chinese learn about American culture. It’s an interesting juxtaposition. The cultural juxtaposition continues when Cao arrives to oversee the opening of the plant amongst his Chinese and American colleagues.
Many will remember this movie as an exploration of American and Chinese floor workers’ relationships. But what is fascinating is how the upper management employees conflict with one another. I appreciate that the directors included this perspective. It shows that even the so-called smartest men in the room can’t always work with one another well. In fact, one could argue that the directors showcase more positive relationships between floor workers than executives. It’s not surprising, though, that these friendships emerge. Fuyao employees are in difficult positions, and that pressure can bring people together who are different.
In the film’s first half, management tries to iron out issues at the plant. Unfortunately, that development is short-lived. This is short-lived because a union comes forward to protect Fuyao workers, and this is, in Cao’s opinion, counterproductive for the company.
One can get a better sense of his perspective in one of the most transformative sections of the documentary. In this section, American Fuyao employees go to a Chinese Fuyao factory and see employees in action. This series of scenes made me appreciate my American freedoms because seeing the alternative is disturbing. That said, the Chinese culture is an efficient one, and it is fascinating to see their efficiency opposite our own.
The rest of the film is about cuts that Fuyao made to profit and to stand firm against the union. “American Factory” doesn’t end with outright failure, but I couldn’t help but walk away from the film with pessimism.
That said, the Fuyao corporation and its American factory continue to successfully operate. Yet this success was at the expense of a lot of hardworking Americans who were desperate for livable wages and benefits. “American Factory” perfectly captures the successes and failures of this cultural experiment, and I thought it was brilliant. If you’re looking for something engaging and informative, watch “American Factory” on Netflix.
