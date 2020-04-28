Two years ago, my wife recommended that we see a dark comedy titled “Thoroughbreds.” Before we saw it, we saw the trailer for this film many times in theaters. Every time it screened, my wife would light up because she was excited to see it. I rudely rolled my eyes at her excitement. In hindsight, this was hypocritical considering I get excited whenever I see the words Lucasfilm or Marvel Studios.
While I may have scoffed at her reaction to the trailer, I actually thought “Thoroughbreds” looked like it was worth seeing. Sure enough, it was. “Thoroughbreds,” a film directed by 2018 newcomer Cory Finley, wowed me. The dark comedy’s screenplay was brilliant, the lead actresses were excellent, and Finley’s direction proved that he was a filmmaker to keep an eye on. Ironically, I was now the one who was excited to tell everyone about this new movie and director. My wife was now scoffing at me.
Fast forward to March, and HBO releases a trailer for Finley’s latest film “Bad Education,” starring Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano and Allison Janney. In the trailer, the film’s dry and dark humor is apparent, and it’s clear that Jackman is going to turn in yet another excellent performance.
Within a moment, I was as excited as my wife and I once were for “Thoroughbreds.” Unfortunately, the trailer also announced that the movie wouldn’t premiere until April 25. I guess I would have to wait a long month and occupy myself by binge-watching “Better Call Saul."
Finley’s follow-up finally premiered last weekend, and while I enjoyed “Thoroughbreds” more than “Bad Education,” this new film is still worth seeing.
In the movie, Jackman stars as Frank Tassone, the superintendent of Roslyn Public Schools, who embezzled $2.4 million from the district. And if you can believe it, he still receives a pension of $173,495 each year, which the taxpayers he swindled pay. Learning that got me a bit fired up, considering I live on a modest teacher’s salary.
Jackman is excellent as the public school swindler, a more “normal” role than he has had before. I’m used to seeing him slash up villains as Wolverine or passionately sing, but in “Bad Education,” he makes this superintendent into a layered, less than super, villain that the public would never suspect.
At the beginning of the film, Finley frames Tassone as a successful individual with a halo above his head. He is introduced at a district assembly during which it is announced that Roslyn Public Schools is the No. 4 district in the nation, and of course, Tassone is the one who is most responsible for that success.
Then Finley focuses on his daily routine. Here the director frames Tassone as a humble man who is willing to do anything for a parent or student. This was not far from the truth. The screenwriter of the film, Mike Makowsky, was a Roslyn student, and he said that the superintendent met with every new family who was entering the district.
These details written by Makowsky and directed by Finley create depth for Tassone and make him more sympathetic. And those traits are what allow Jackman to take this average man and transform him into a character worthy of an audience’s attention. Now that the tenderhearted groundwork by the screenwriter and director has been laid, we can watch this criminal fall.
The same depth is present in Allison Janney and Ray Romano’s characters. Janney’s character, Pam Gluckin, the assistant superintendent, is as conniving as Tassone. Still, Finley knows we need to see more than her sin. He shows us a woman who cares about her family and believes she is entitled to more because of her education and accolades. It’s not an unbelievable mentality in education.
Romano, who plays Bob Spicer, the school board president, could be dismissed as the putz who allowed the embezzlement to play out. However, he’s more complicated than that. He has a thriving real estate business that is dependent on Roslyn’s reputation as one of the best school districts in the country. Therefore, Romano’s character is stuck between moral and immoral choices that either bring truth to light or benefit him.
With all these brilliant performers and well-defined characters, Makowsky and Finley make “Bad Education” a great drama worth watching. Like I said before, it’s not as good as “Thoroughbreds,” but it is one of my favorite white-collar scandal movies, and I look forward to telling more people about it.
