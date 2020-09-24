In anticipation of “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” my wife and I watched “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” I’ve seen it before but only in bits and pieces on cable in the 1990s. I remembered that two Valley dudes traveled through time, capturing historical figures, and they had a most excellent presentation at the end of the movie. After rewatching “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it.
I hesitate to say this because it might be cinematic sacrilege, but I liked “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” more than “Back to the Future.” I know that may be hard to believe, but I was totally entertained by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s performances and the comedy writing by screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. A few jokes have not aged well in the original movie, but for the most part, it is still an absolute blast.
Considering my enjoyment of the original after 30 years, I had high hopes for the second sequel “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” The new movie never met my expectations and left me disappointed. But it’s still a fun way to spend an afternoon in a movie theater, and it is a rare, nearly family-friendly movie.
In “Face the Music,” Bill and Ted are still struggling to write a song that will unite the world and save the universe. They’ve had their share of superstardom, but they are now washed-up rockers who are better dads than musical icons.
I love how Matheson and Solomon explore Bill and Ted’s inability to write the song they were destined to write. Early in the film, the duo perform at Bill’s stepmom’s wedding and are so desperate to create the perfect song that they are exploring experimental genres. Ted plays the theremin, and Bill expels guttural sounds into a microphone. The humor in this early scene works well because it is ridiculous but entirely appropriate for these two characters.
Regrettably, beyond silly gags like this and run-ins with future versions of themselves, I didn’t chuckle much during the movie. Bill and Ted can’t be blamed. Well, Bill can’t be. Ted, played by Keanu Reeves, is appropriately fried and maintains his “Woah” attitude, but Reeves isn’t the young comedy star he once was. Many of his lines are delivered slowly and without young Reeves’ cheeky grin.
On the other hand, Alex Winter has maintained every bit of the charm he had 30 years ago. His performance as Bill feels ripped out of 1989, and Winter carries the movie.
Bill and Ted’s offspring also carry some of that load. Billie and Thea are played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, respectively, and they both are a welcome addition to the film. Weaving is funny as Bill’s daughter, but Lundy-Paine perfectly captures the charm of her dad. She’s got the Valley energy that Reeves is starting to lack. I don’t know if the movie will make enough to justify sequels, but if it does, Lundy-Paine and Weaving are worthy successors to the Bill and Ted name.
While the actresses are great in their roles, they too often have to split screen time with their dads. For this reason, their characters aren’t developed and they don’t get the best jokes of the movie. What they get, though, is the better plot.
Bill and Ted are busy throughout the film trying to steal the perfect song from their future selves. While that’s happening, Thea and Billie collect musical all-stars from the past to help their dads write the perfect song. This subplot is similar to “Excellent Adventure’s.” Sometimes revisiting old plots doesn’t work, but with this movie, it works well.
What didn’t work as well is that “Face the Music” lacked the late ’80s energy present in “Excellent Adventure.” This 2020 movie looks too glossy and overlit throughout, and the cinematographer overuses medium shots. What I loved most about the original is that the actors were given more space to explore their environment, and it had a pieced together ’80s look I love.
“Bill and Ted Face the Music” isn’t a total dud, but it was disappointing when compared to the original “Excellent” movie. I just hope this isn’t the end for these time-traveling totally radical dudes and their daughters because I’m still up for an adventure.