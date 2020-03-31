“Bloodshot” was a surprisingly entertaining action movie with a decent plot. It would have worked better without Vin Diesel in the lead role, and I wish there was less comedy, but those two details weren’t enough to ruin my experience with this B-movie actioner.
In “Bloodshot,” Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, an active soldier who is murdered along with his wife by Martin Axe, a lunatic played by Toby Kebbell. Garrison is later resurrected using nanotechnology that gives him super strength, speed and agility.
His re-animators, lead by Dr. Emil Harting (Guy Pearce) of Rising Spirit Tech, see Garrison as an experiment that must remain in the lab along with other patients with enhanced bodies. Yet, Garrison thinks he’s meant for more when he has a flashback of his wife and his murder. Rather than continue to let Harting and his team study him, Garrison decides to hunt and kill the man who murdered him and his wife.
After tracking down the murderer and killing him, Garrison discovers that Harting is manipulating him to eliminate rivals at Rising Spirit. The madman known as Axe is not all he seemed to be in Garrison’s mind’s eye.
This spin on the revenge formula works well. The screenwriters turn this trope on its head by revealing that Harting is manipulating Garrison’s motivations and memories using reprogramming technology. This twist also works because the screenwriters poke fun at action movie tropes. For instance, in an earlier scene, Axe dances to “Psycho Killer” by The Talking Heads. My immediate reaction when this started was, “That seems a bit on the nose.” But I rolled with it.
My reservations were principled because one of Harting’s team members chose the song and intended for it to sound cliché. The same was true of the dialogue in these scenes. Everything early on in the film felt melodramatic, but it all made sense when Harting revealed that he manufactured Garrison’s memories.
Unfortunately, the screenwriters wrote themselves into a corner with “Bloodshot” because any cliché outside of Garrison’s memories sticks out like a sore thumb. For example, Lamorne Morris, best known for “New Girl,” is a tech wizard sidekick who is unnecessarily goofy. Weirder still is that Morris, a Chicago native, uses a fake British accent.
Any attempts at comedy in “Bloodshot,” whether from Morris or other supporting characters, fall flat. Speaking of flat, Diesel’s performance is as flat as a pancake. He thinks he gave a stirring performance with nuance, but mumbling through his lines and exploding like a toddler who can’t watch “Frozen 2” again is not nuance.
“Bloodshot” needed an actor with more range. This movie also makes it clear that Vin Diesel is better when he’s not the sole lead of the film. In the “Fast and Furious” movies, he shares the lead with Paul Walker or Dwayne Johnson, and it works. But when he’s front and center, his films don’t quite click. Luckily for Diesel, decent supporting performers such as Guy Pearce and Eiza Gonzalez surround him.
Pearce appears to be having fun with his role and isn’t phoning in his performance though he’s playing a role like the one he played in “Iron Man 3.” Pearce deserves better than “Bloodshot.” He’s ten times the actor Diesel is, but he never became the leading man he should have been. Gonzalez is still a relative newcomer who stole scenes in “Baby Driver” and “Hobbs and Shaw.” In “Bloodshot,” she commits to the drama of the plot, and she does well with the minimal character development in the script.
I realized that I started bashing this movie due to its unfunny comedy and Diesel’s poor performance, but I stand by “Bloodshot.” The screenplay was witty enough to be engaging, the action was pretty good, and the supporting cast elevates the movie. “Bloodshot” is worth watching if you’re looking for a B-movie action movie with a sci-fi spin.
