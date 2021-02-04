“The Little Things” took me on an unexpected journey. The drama of the film immediately pulled me in. Then I was tossed in and out because of the awkward dialogue and slow-burn style. But in the end, I liked the film because writer/director John Lee Hancock wrote an intriguing and provocative thriller, which benefits from great cinematography by John Schwartzman and strong performances.
In Hancock’s film, Denzel Washington stars as Deke, a Kern County deputy sheriff, who stumbles into an LA murder case. While in LA, he meets Detective Baxter (Rami Malek), a hotshot who likes the spotlight. Together they try to find a serial killer, and they have their eyes on Albert Sparma (Jared Leto), a crime-obsessed sicko. Their attempted apprehension of Sparma becomes increasingly complex, though, when Deke lets his past haunt him.
Before Hancock introduces the audience to Deke, he opens with a suspenseful scene that sets the tone. In it, a driver pursues a young woman and later hunts her in a desert patch. This scene works well because Hancock has an outstanding balance of tone. At first, the young woman is gleefully singing “Roam” by The B-52’s, but that glee quickly dissipates when she realizes she is being followed. Knowing that the film is a murder mystery, I thought I knew where this was going, but director Hancock subverts expectations.
This opening scene also benefits from the cinematography. Schwartzman, the director of photography, does an excellent job capturing a neo-noir aesthetic throughout “The Little Things.” I especially liked his pops of color in darkness, whether it’s a neon sign or blood hit by a black light.
In the opening, he uses a variety of wide and tight shots to build the tension. We start in the car of the young target. Then we eventually run away with her in wide shots, making us believe she has a chance. While Schwartzman often coats his subjects in darkness, no one is difficult to see. He highlights the great ensemble while maintaining the atmosphere the director desires.
I know this is only one scene, but it perfectly highlights how these men have evolved as filmmakers, and I don’t want to spoil the plot too much. “The Little Things” has a darker atmosphere than anything they’ve done before, and for the most part, they capture it well.
Hancock is generally known for heartfelt dramas, so “The Little Things” is a step out of his comfort zone because it is a graphic murder mystery. Considering that, it’s more impressive that he naturally writes and directs a compelling murder plot.
That said, I think he desperately wanted to distance himself from his previous films, so he made his characters too apathetic while at a crime scene. They spout “clever” and “funny” lines, but they often feel misplaced. The intention was likely to address the normalcy of murder in their lives, but it feels too cold and unmotivated. And this coldness contrasts with the emotional journeys of his characters, who are tortured by their failures.
In general, the characters are cold, like the dialogue. Both Washington and Malek have unapproachable demeanors, and they speak with quiet voices. The intention here is to show how similar the characters are, but I think it would have been more engaging to make one of them more vocal and energetic. With two soft-spoken characters, the film feels longer than necessary because we’re constantly waiting for them to move the story along with their dialogue and performances.
The film thankfully speeds up, though, when Hancock introduces Leto’s character. Here Deke and Baxter’s internal conflict transforms into something more external in the form of a scraggly-haired, paunch-bellied creep who likes playing games with law enforcement. When Leto first speaks in an interrogation scene, I found his performance laughable, but I realized that’s the point. He wants to play games and string along the cops. After learning that, I grew to appreciate his bizarre choices.
The main draw of this film is undoubtedly the cast, and they all do a good job. Washington turns in another excellent performance, Malek is good though a little stilted at times, and Leto is wickedly weird. The second draw should be Hancock and Schwartzman, though. Their collaboration makes this film work, and I hope to see them explore different genres together because it’s clear that working together makes them better.