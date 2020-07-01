Movie theaters can’t show new movies because there are no new movies to show, making this the most unusual summer movie season ever. “Tenet” directed by Christopher Nolan and Disney’s “Mulan” were recently pushed back to August. Without these two movies, July is empty, and the season will barely last a month before students have to return to school. However, many theaters refuse to lose the summer season entirely.
For that reason, the beloved Rivoli 3 has shown a variety of classic films such as “The Goonies” and “E.T.” These films are a great reminder of a bygone era of special effects and entertainment, but many audiences can’t help but want to see something newer. The Mouse is happy to step in and offer newer content to theaters.
Walt Disney Studios is re-releasing some of its best and most profitable films from the last decade. This week the Rivoli presents “The Greatest Showman,” “Zootopia” and “The Avengers.” Therefore, I took this as an opportunity to revisit the Marvel blockbuster.
In this first team-up movie for the Marvel superheroes, the mischievous Loki has partnered with a mysterious alien known only as The Other and has been given the reins of an alien army to enslave humanity. When the invasion begins, the Avengers must see past their differences and come together to fight as one.
The conflict between the Avengers and Loki is what moves the plot forward. But the conflict within the Avengers is what elevates this superhero film. Writer/director Joss Whedon saw all of the characters formed in their respective movies and discovered where the natural conflicts would exist.
And, though Whedon has been unceremoniously removed from the proceedings at Marvel after the critical failure of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” it’s impossible to ignore his influence on the cinematic universe today. Without the conflicts that he established in “The Avengers” and “Age of Ultron,” there is no tension in films such as “Captain America: Civil War” or “Avengers: Infinity War.” The Russo Brothers and Kevin Feige often get most of the credit for the MCU, but Whedon was instrumental early on and should never be forgotten.
This is best seen in the conflict between Iron Man/Tony Stark and Captain America/Steve Rogers in “The Avengers.” Whedon recognized that Stark was publicly a pompous hero who looks at saving his fellow man as secondary to fame. Rogers, on the other hand, was a selfless soldier both behind closed doors and in public. Captain America always wanted what was best for his country, and he would do anything to defend it even if it meant sacrificing himself. It was inevitable that these two men would clash.
This quarrel between heroes is a central theme that allowed the cinematic universe to thrive. And while I’m quick to give credit to Whedon, I have to also recognize Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in the respective roles. Each actor is so convincing in the tense moments that I was certain they’d start throwing punches.
Thankfully, they don’t because they realize the Avengers must work together to defeat this extraterrestrial threat. That said, the conflict is resolved between heroes so quickly that it’s almost unbelievable. What makes it believable is that the heroism of both of these characters has already been established, and we know inherently that they will always set aside their differences when the world’s future is at stake.
Surrounding the central conflicts of the movie are plenty of laughs and action-packed spectacle. “The Avengers” came out in 2012, and it blew everyone away with its no-holds-barred approach to superhero action. Eight years have passed since, and we have seen superhero movies that now make “The Avengers” look small in comparison. Regardless, Whedon and his cinematographer, Seamus McGarvey, do an exceptional job with this movie.
Their tracking shot through New York City that follows the Avengers defeating the Chitauri alien race is mind blowing. The camera weaves in and out of action seamlessly, and Whedon showcases all the magnificent power this team holds from Iron Man’s repulsor blasts to Hulk’s super strength. This shot alone perfectly captures the magic of bringing together these iconic characters for one incredible battle to save mankind.
“The Avengers” is a modern masterpiece of superhero filmmaking, and I love returning to it because it is a perfect popcorn movie but is also a foundation for so many films that followed. Consider revisiting this highly entertaining movie that gives every character a chance to shine and prove why they should be a part of the Avengers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.