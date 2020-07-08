“Hamilton” premiered on Disney+ on July 3, and I watched it the day it debuted. That might seem like the action of a die-hard “Hamilton” fan, but I’d never seen the show or listened to the album.
This is a bit odd because I’m a huge fan of musicals. I grew up on Disney’s animated musicals, saw plenty in movie theaters during the late 2000s, and return to some of my favorites every few years. But the “Hamilton” hype never washed over me, and I’m thankful for that. Hearing the album or seeing another cast perform this show wouldn’t have been my ideal first viewing. I’d much rather see the original cast perform the musical as the producers intended it.
One of the producers is Lin-Manuel Miranda who also wrote and starred in “Hamilton,” a musical about the life of one of America’s founding fathers and the first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Miranda’s musical is based on the biography of Hamilton by Ron Chernow, and while Miranda takes some dramatic liberties, he says that his work is as accurate as possible. To maintain accuracy and the spirit of Hamilton, Chernow served as a consultant for the musical.
Regardless of Miranda and Chernow’s efforts, there are critics that argue against Hamilton’s predominantly glowing portrayal considering he wasn’t the abolitionist Miranda depicts. Some have argued that Hamilton may have owned slaves, but there is no hard evidence indicating that. What is true is that he married into a family of slave owners, so the criticisms are well-founded.
That said, the musical has been applauded and awarded for its creative depiction of the founding of our nation. Rather than seeing a stuffy group of white men with powdered wigs on stage, “Hamilton” showcases a cast of people of color. The musical also reflects the musical cultures of the cast members while still acknowledging musical tropes. “Hamilton” features hip-hop and bluesy numbers, and with these musical choices, Miranda defied what could be appreciated in musical theater.
Moreover, this show is a triumph because of its focus on history. With “Hamilton,” Miranda is able to do something that only the best history teachers and professors succeed at: bring history to life. The music of “Hamilton” ignites the founding father’s story in a way a history textbook often fails to do.
The tunes are certainly catchy, but they are also full of references to historical moments. While watching “Hamilton” the first time, I was able to follow the story without subtitles, but in the future, I’ll turn on the subtitles so I can catch all the historical subtleties. This show also effectively ignited a long-dormant passion I had for the founding of our nation.
If you’re like me, you’ll follow your viewing of “Hamilton” with further research by reading articles about the subject and critiques of the show. As I said before, Miranda tried to be historically accurate with “Hamilton,” but I think it’s fair to critique and discuss it. These discussions might even spur the next great American musical.
“Hamilton’s” greatness is accentuated on film under the direction and cinematography of Thomas Kail and Declan Quinn, respectively. Both Kail and Quinn work together to create a harmonious version of the show that cuts between wide and close-up shots and everything in between. The way it’s shot makes it seem like there are camera operators all over the stage while the actors perform, but that can’t possibly be true because it would be distracting for both the cast and audience. That said, I would believe this cast could handle cameras on stage.
The performers in “Hamilton” are all great, but some are better than others. For instance, no one can match the powerhouse performance from Renée Elise Goldsberry. Goldsberry is an extraordinary singer, and she is phenomenal at emoting in a believable way. I felt for her character, Angelica Schuyler, when she loses Alexander Hamilton to her sister, Eliza. She has appeared in TV shows and movies since her time in “Hamilton,” and I hope she continues to have a successful career because she deserves it.
Now I’m going to tell you my least favorite performer in the core cast, and I’ll admit it might upset some of you. Miranda is an exceptional writer and lyricist, but I don’t think he’s the most believable actor. This was especially true whenever Miranda had to cry on stage. He never sheds a tear, and he simply scrunches his face up. It never worked for me, and it hurt my ability to connect with Alexander Hamilton. Everyone else, though, was mind-blowingly good.
I loved Jonathan Groff as King George because he was delightfully twisted. Daveed Diggs was fun to watch in both his roles. Chris Jackson as George Washington was phenomenal. He carried so much strength on stage and belted his songs with gusto. Finally, Leslie Odom Jr. was the full package as Aaron Burr. He could sing, dance and act, and I believed every conflict he had with Hamilton.
With these actors and all of the exceptional crew members, Miranda produced a remarkably entertaining show and one that I will revisit often. I also hope to see it live in-person one day, but it’s going to be hard to match this version that featured incredible on-stage talent, direction and cinematography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.