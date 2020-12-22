When it comes to watching movies, my wife and I are planners. We usually pick the movie we’re going to watch a week in advance, so I have enough time to collect my thoughts and write the review.
This week we broke that habit, and I’m thankful we did. Instead of planning our movie of the week, we watched “Godmothered” on Disney+ because we couldn’t decide which sitcom to rewatch. I’m sure some of you can relate.
I was hesitant to watch “Godmothered” because I’d only seen links to mixed and bad reviews. It barely registered in pop culture. I remember hearing about the trailer release, which I didn’t watch, then there were no follow-up articles or celebrated reviews. My wife eventually convinced me to watch the trailer. It had a few funny moments, and I’ve always been a fan of the lead actress, Jillian Bell, so she put it on.
At first, I tuned the movie out and focused on mindlessly scrolling through my phone. However, that ceased when I saw Bell on-screen opposite underrated veteran actresses Jane Curtin and June Squibb. This comedy trio and the rest of the cast turned this straight-to-streaming story into something magical.
In “Godmothered,” Bell stars as Eleanor, a young fairy godmother who is eager to prove herself. She lives in the fictional Motherland, where she learns the basics of being a fairy godmother, which haven’t changed much since Cinderella’s encounter with her fairy godmother.
Opposite her in Motherland is Curtin as Moira, the fairy godmother school’s headmistress and constant foil to Eleanor’s can-do spirit. Eleanor’s not alone, though, because she’s found an unlikely friend in one of the oldest pupils at the school, Agnes, played by Squibb.
Agnes informs Eleanor that the fairy godmother school will shut down soon because no one believes in magic anymore. Determined to save her home and school, Eleanor finds a letter from Mackenzie Walsh, a young woman asking for help. Perhaps if she can assist this girl, then she can save the Motherland and all her peers.
Eleanor then enters the real world and searches for Mackenzie only to discover that young Mackenzie is now an older, unhappy and overworked broadcast news producer. Isla Fisher plays adult Mackenzie, and she captures both the crushed spirit of the character and the eventual hope and happiness, too.
Her dialogue with Bell also strengthens Fisher’s performance. As Eleanor, Bell gives a quintessentially fish-out-of-water performance with modern twists similar to Amy Adams in “Enchanted.”
Many wrote this movie off because it has similarities to “Enchanted.” The Disney twist on princesses is the superior film, but “Godmothered” is funnier. In both films, woodland creatures clean, singing drives the plot, and both leads are as bubbly as a bottle of soda pop. But “Godmothered” shouldn’t be dismissed so quickly because it has plenty of original laugh-out-loud moments that are supplied by the witty screenwriters, Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack.
I loved how Granlund and Stack balanced their movie with both biting remarks from Bell and Fisher with silly one-liners that show how out of her element dear Eleanor is. Similar to the movie I reviewed last week, “Godmothered” has plenty of physical gags, too. In a moment that seems ripped out of “Christmas Vacation,” Eleanor barrels down a snowy hill and crashes into Mackenzie and her camera crew. It will likely crack kids up, but adults might yawn at the nonsense.
Still, “Godmothered” was a surprisingly entertaining film with some wonderful performances and smart screenwriting. Of course, it has a cheeseball ending befitting a Disney film, but if there was a year that we could use a little more cheese, it’s this one.
“Godmothered”
Grade: B+
Starring: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, June Squibb
Rated: PG for some suggestive comments
Now Available on Disney+