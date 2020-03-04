Director Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” begins a new era for the Universal movie monsters, and Whannell’s film is one giant, invisible step forward for the iconic monsters.
The last time Universal tried to jumpstart its monsters in movies, the company released “The Mummy,” which was a by-the-numbers action movie starring Tom Cruise. And I would guess that you probably haven’t thought of this movie since its release. It’s entirely forgettable.
“The Mummy” was supposed to kick off a new Marvel Cinematic Universe-style film franchise featuring the classic monsters with a modern and likely action-packed twist. Well, “The Mummy” flopped at the box office, and this new franchise dubbed the “Dark Universe” died.
Many thought this was a poorly developed idea that never should have been explored. I disagree with that. I believe that a universe of horror movie monsters could have been interesting if the stories were compelling, and the direction was inventive.
I’m now excited about the new plan Universal has in mind, which actually takes a page out of another franchise developer: DC Comics. The creatives at DC noticed that their shared universe was failing, so they started making compelling stand-alone films that defy what a superhero or supervillain film is. This is most apparent in the release of “Joker” and its subsequent success.
DC decided that to excite audiences, you don’t need a shared universe. Universal learned that lesson, too, with “The Invisible Man,” which is an excellent adult thriller that moves slowly but rewards your patience in the end.
Elizabeth Moss stars as Cecilia, a woman trapped in a relationship with Adrian Griffin, an abusive and manipulative sociopath, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. In the opening minutes of “The Invisible Man,” the camera captures Cecilia’s escape from her abuser as if the camera was a haunting specter.
This scene is made more unnerving because she escapes from a beautiful but darkly expansive home with a series of security cameras watching her every move. Whannell takes his time with this opening scene and sets up details here that will come to fruition later.
The opening is also quite thrilling and spooky because of the exceptional score. Composer Benjamin Wallfisch has a flare for the dramatic and respects the classic scores of monster movies of the 1930s and ’40s. Therefore, his score is masterfully bombastic. It evokes memories of massive haunted houses and larger-than-life monsters, but it still feels appropriate for this high-intensity modern thriller. I especially loved how the music swelled in the opening of the film when Griffin’s modern fortress is revealed looming over the ocean.
Besides the music and direction by Whannell, Moss is the stand-out reason to see this movie. She is exceptional. I’ve grown to appreciate analyzing how characters change in a movie’s runtime both physically and mentally, and Moss’s Cecilia is a perfect case study.
When we first see her, she is prim and proper even while she sleeps. After she escapes, she is seen in a state of paranoia because she is worried that Adrian will find and kill her. Moss portrays this fear so well in her eyes and voice that I wondered if it was even acting because the emotion all sounded and looked genuine. Her acting is strengthened too because “The Invisible Man” has an incredible makeup team, who were able to transform this beautiful woman into a manic wreck.
My only criticisms of the film are that it is a slow burn that requires a patient viewer, and the twists at the end of the film cannot be deciphered for too long because they fall apart on further analysis. Regardless, this film is fantastic, and I am incredibly excited to see what Universal will do next with its monsters. We don’t need action-adventure monster movies. We need compelling stories that challenge the classic film tropes and modernize the thrills.
