An action/adventure and comedy movie often lives or dies based on the lead duo’s chemistry. Look no further than Abbot and Costello, Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, or Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker to see great comedic pairings. But what so many directors forget is that an audience not only wants to laugh at the pair, it wants to empathize with them too.
Directors of “Bad Boys for Life,” Adil & Bilall, understand that vital distinction. I’ll admit I was surprised how invested I was during this movie. I knew I’d chuckle a bit and marvel at the crazy action, but I didn’t think I’d feel anything beyond that. This movie drew me in so much that I shouted at the screen multiple times because I was so shocked by what was happening. I don’t want to spoil anything, but trust me when I say that there are some surprising character moments.
Adil & Bilall and the screenwriters led by Chris Bremner understood that they couldn’t make a by-the-numbers action flick after 17 years have passed since the last “Bad Boys” movie. For that reason, they chose instead to explore themes related to growing old, recognizing the importance of building a family, and the inevitability of death. That sounds quite heavy for a Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action-comedy, but these themes are woven into the larger police narrative well.
Don’t worry, “Bad Boys For Life” isn’t a heart-wrenching melodrama. It is still a high-octane action thrill ride that is elevated by the chemistry of the two leads. Lawrence and Smith return as Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery to hunt down a mother and son of a Mexican drug lord, who are killing those involved in his trial and imprisonment. Matters are complicated, though, because one of those individuals is Mike.
To find them, Mike wants to bust in on every Miami criminal he can to learn more about the assassins. But he learns during the movie that method won’t cut it anymore. He’s forced to work with a new, young task force called AMMO. AMMO is lead by Mike’s former flame, played by Paola Nuñez, and includes a ragtag bunch of young pups whose bite is bigger than their bark. They try to spar with Mike verbally, but they can’t hold their own with the one-man quip machine. That said, their tactical methods are second to none.
I thought the back and forth between the young cast and the “veterans” was good but sometimes felt unnecessary. I much preferred the dynamic between Smith and Lawrence. It’s only funny to make fun of a guy once for being old, especially when that guy is Will Smith. A pretty boy won’t convince me that Will Smith isn’t cool at 51. That’s a fantasy world. No one is cooler.
And cool is the name of the game with “Bad Boys for Life.” Everything is cooler in this sequel, especially the cinematography. Cinematographer Robrecht Heyvaert shot this film with masterful kinetic energy. He uses many crane shots and bright lighting techniques that elevate all the action and dialogue scenes. Heyvaert, with the lighting and production designer, created a version of Miami that looks tantalizing and unreal.
“Bad Boys for Life” is a great-looking movie, and the cinematography is enhanced because of what the cameras capture: impressive action sequences. This sequel is not light on action, and Heyvaert takes the right approach with these sequences. He backs up the camera and lets the stunt performers and actors work without being hindered by quick cuts or poor choreography.
I was excited to see that because it bodes well for the future of action filmmaking. The two action movies released before theaters shut down were “Bad Boys for Life” and “Birds of Prey.” Both featured excellent stunt work and camera crews willing to show as much of the action as possible.
While the action, comedy and stunt work entertained me, you may not feel the same way. “Bad Boys for Life” has excellent thrills but it also features many kills. It’s a violent and foul-mouthed movie, so if that bothers you, skip this one.
But if you can handle violence and bad language, I highly recommend “Bad Boys for Life” because you can’t go wrong when two talents like Smith and Lawrence once again work together.
