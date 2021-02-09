“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is a knockout. I know how that might sound, but there is no other way to describe this film. From the opening scene on, it is a master class in all aspects of filmmaking. I was about to start listing what some of the best crew members do for this film, but I realized the list would be never-ending. Everyone involved put their hearts and souls into this project, and it shows.
Initially, I thought this film was about Ma Rainey and her band during a tour. I anticipated a peek behind the scenes of the drama in an all-black band during the 1920s. I got the drama, but this story is more contained. And wouldn’t you believe it, I loved that, too. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” isn’t a biopic or a band’s journey. It’s a drama only playwright August Wilson could write that tells us more about humanity than music.
That said, music still pushes the drama as Ma Rainey, played by the never-better Viola Davis, her ambitious horn player (Chadwick Boseman), and the rest of her band attempt to record their latest album. It doesn’t go well as Ma demands more and more of white management and the band bickers.
Bickers is an accurate word to describe the band’s interplay. But it feels small compared to what Wilson does with his play. His words are rhythmic and emotional, just like the blues songs at the center of the film.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is a musical, but it’s far from traditional. I love it, though, because it’s the purest form of that genre. People don’t burst into song because the script told them to. The music is a natural part of the story, and it perfectly builds the tension amongst the band and gives them a goal to reach by the end of the film: complete a new album. While that may be the goal, I silently hoped they never reached it because I didn’t want this movie to end.
I could listen to these characters wax poetic for hours. Because, as I said before, they’re not here to tell us a story about music; they tell us about what it’s like to be human and, more specifically, to be black. It’s a powerful message that we need to hear today, tomorrow, and until everyone has heard it.
The words are powerful, and they demand a cast with as much force. Thankfully, the producers cast an incredible ensemble. Every actor contributes to this film and brings the time and drama to life.
It feels appropriate first to compliment the woman behind Ma Rainey. Holy moly. Davis is exceptional. In every scene, she is a steel wall. Ma Rainey is unmoving, unflinching and unimpressed. She demands it her way, and she will have it her way.
It might be easy to point the finger and ask, “Who does she think she is?” But it’s evident in Davis’ performance that this is a person who has worked hard to get where she is. She will not suffer fools, and she has earned the right to do what she wants. We realize later that if she were to let off for a moment, her career and all that comes with it would crumble.
One of the people she wishes she had under her thumb is Levee, her trumpet player. The late Boseman plays Levee, and he is electric in this film. Every word he utters is a lightning bolt. His loss is felt, but he and his family should be proud knowing he left behind a career-defining performance. I want to say more about him, but it’s nearly indescribable what he accomplishes in the role. He takes the audience through emotion after emotion and nails every single one. By the end of the film, I wanted to stand up and applaud. That seemed a bit silly, though, because I was in my house.
In my house. That might be my only frustration with “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” I love Netflix for producing this movie, and let’s face it, they are home to some terrific films that other studios have neglected. But it felt wrong to watch this on my TV at home.
I wish Netflix released more of its films to theaters for longer engagements because this film really would have shined on the big screen. Regardless, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is easily one of the best pictures of the year. Don’t let it pass you by.