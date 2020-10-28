The jazzy opening credits by composer Randy Newman are a perfect introduction for “Monsters, Inc.” This music fits because the movie’s dialogue flows like a trumpet solo and the notes are as unique as each monster in Monstropolis. Jazz is also an inventive music genre that allows the artist to be creative, improvisational, and original. All these words describe the director Pete Docter’s work on this beloved animated classic.
As you likely know, “Monsters, Inc.” is set in Monstropolis, a city populated by monsters facing a scream shortage. This emergency exists because children are not as afraid of the monsters hiding in their closets. Attempting to eliminate this crisis, Monsters, Inc. uses hands-on simulations and supports their top scarers, but it isn’t enough.
Regardless, James P. Sullivan or “Sulley,” a top scarer, refuses to give up. This 8-foot blue and purple beast is eager to turn around the energy crisis and break the all-time scaring record. Though, he does not consider those priorities in that order. He is more interested in his record than the scare shortage, and that desire to win leads him into a world of trouble.
One night while putting up big scare numbers after hours, he accidentally allows a child into the monster world. Following his blunder, Monstopolis devolves into chaos, and safety protocols are set.
Considering these protocols and the televised panic, “Monsters, Inc.” is actually a pertinent fable for 2020. To some, it may hit a bit close to home, but others might be able to look past the parallels just as audiences in 2001 (the year the film was released) were able to during the anthrax scare.
Connections to the news aside, “Monsters, Inc.” is as entertaining as it was 19 years ago because Pixar animators constructed a stunning city of colorful monsters with varied personalities. From Roz, the no-nonsense paperwork policer, to the banished Abominable Snowman and his cheery disposition, each character provides plenty of monstrously funny entertainment.
In the lead roles are John Goodman as Sulley and Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski. As Mike, the ocular oddball, Crystal is the standout performer. He performs with gusto and makes each line more memorable than the next. Whether he’s complimenting Jennifer Tilly’s Celia or pumping up Goodman’s Sulley, Crystal is having a ball.
Goodman, as Sulley, is humorous too, but he’s a great performer because he makes his monster character empathetic. At the beginning of the movie, Sulley is eager to prove himself with his accomplishments, but he eventually evolves into a father figure for young Boo, played by Mary Gibbs.
Both Steve Buscemi and James Coburn are also excellent as the two villains of the film. Buscemi plays a worthy reptilian rival, and Coburn is a boisterous businessman. None of the voice actors are poorly cast in their roles, and each shines through their monstrous exterior.
Docter is listed as the lead director of the film and has since gone on to direct “Up,” “Inside Out” and Pixar’s upcoming “Soul.”
It was apparent with Docter’s directorial debut that he was a filmmaker who understood everything necessary to make a winning Pixar feature. Not only is he gifted at directing fantastic performances, but he also inserted plenty of physical gags into the film and sealed the final cut with a heartfelt emotional climax.
“Monsters, Inc.” was Pixar’s fourth film, and it maintains a lasting legacy. From its opening to ending jazzy credits, it’s never tired.
Docter and his team keep the humor fresh, the story engaging, and the stakes high. “Monsters, Inc.” may be nearly 20 years old, but it’s still ferociously entertaining.