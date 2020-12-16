I love great Christmas movies, but I have missed a few classics. Years ago, I watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” for the first time with my wife and her family. I’ve always been a fan of Jimmy Stewart. You can’t go wrong with “Rear Window,” “Harvey” or “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” but I missed his Christmas masterpiece. Thankfully, I remedied that and enjoyed the wholesome story of George Bailey and his new appreciation for his life and family.
Holiday movies are not all uplifting, though, sometimes they are downright hilarious. “The Santa Clause,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Elf” all force me to bust a gut laughing. Each is ridiculous and features a hammy performance from a famous comedian, so it may not make sense that I haven’t seen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” starring one of the biggest hams of the 1970s and ’80s: Chevy Chase.
When I saw the Rivoli was showing “Christmas Vacation,” I decided it was about time to give this Christmas classic a try. I watched it with my wife, who watched it during the holidays. Considering that, I had high hopes.
For the first half, “Christmas Vacation” was uproariously hilarious. I loved how the movie seemed like a series of hilarious sketches with John Hughes’ trademark appreciation of human emotion. But when Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, showed up, the movie dived into absurdity and gross-out humor that wasn’t nearly as entertaining. I was bothered by the over-the-top sledding scene and Eddie draining his RV into the sewer. That was too nasty for me.
Before those frustrating scenes, though, I was engaged by the plot of this 1989 hilarious holiday film. Chase stars in “Christmas Vacation” as Clark Griswold, who is desperate to give his family the perfect Christmas.
To do that, he hangs an excessive amount of Christmas lights to make the Yuletide merry and bright with a capital B. But he’s not a perfect dad because while he tries to find the perfect gifts for his family, he is distracted by a buxom woman at the store counter. He also loses his cool multiple times when his Christmas celebration doesn’t go according to plan. You can’t blame the guy too much. If a squirrel jumped out of my Christmas tree and ran amuck, I’d have some choice words, too.
Regardless of the holiday high jinks, Christmas must be a perfect celebration, and he’ll do anything he can to make it one. Yet in the Griswold home, Murphy’s law wins out time and time again. Whether it’s a massive Christmas tree busting through windows, an electric burst that kills a curious cat, or a sewage explosion worthy of the Fourth of July, all that can go wrong will go wrong.
That said, very little is wrong with this hilarious movie. As the lead, Chase carries the film with various comedy antics that paved the way for other Christmas actors like Tim Allen, Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell.
Chase is not only a brilliant slapstick actor, but he is also delightfully sarcastic and comically angry throughout. While Chase is the standout, I can’t forget about Beverly D’Angelo. She is excellent in this series of films because she elicits laughs with just a reaction shot. Beyond that, she is the heart of the movies because she unconditionally loves Clark for his desire to please his family with his goofy charm. No one else particularly stands out in the film, but all actors fully commit to their roles giving both Chase and D’Angelo plenty to play off.
If you’re looking for a comedy to enjoy during the holiday, then look no further than “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Many of you have already seen it, but if you haven’t, change that today. “Christmas Vacation” deserves its spot alongside other classics thanks to a winning cast and a terrific lead performance by Chase.