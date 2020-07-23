In the 2009 movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” there is an epic opening credits sequence. In it, Wolverine and Sabretooth battle their way through the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War. This scene was so impressive that many fans wished this was what the movie was about. “The Old Guard” has a similar problem.
“The Old Guard” is a movie about a group of immortal mercenaries who are being hunted by a Big Pharma CEO. Once he has the mercenaries in his possession, he plans to experiment on them and extract their immortal abilities to stop diseases for big money.
This new Netflix film has an interesting premise, but these powerful individuals’ pasts are relegated to flashbacks and expositional dialogue. Still, their history is more interesting than their future, hence the connection to “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” The premise of immortal mercenaries is cool, but I hope the writer and director explore the past in the sequels. There is a ton of untapped potential in those stories.
I know some people will enjoy this movie, but I thought it was dull and repetitive. Considering this action film has such a high concept, the audience needs to hear a lot of exposition to understand the plot. When exposition overpowers a movie, it tends to be boring because characters telling each other stories is not as engaging as seeing the story play out.
I also thought the action was mechanical and bland. There are moments of greatness during which the editor and cinematographer are working together well. However, much of the film features action that was shot close-up. It also didn’t help that there are multiple cuts throughout action sequences, which often makes action incomprehensible.
To be fair, I will give credit to the actors and stunt performers in “The Old Guard” for giving it their all. They sell the hits and shots well, but the camera operators don’t provide them with the space they need to bring the action to life.
Overall, the performances are decent; though, they tend to be a bit overdramatic. Charlize Theron leads the cast, and she gives a similar performance to hers in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” In “The Old Guard,” she speaks slowly with a low tone. It worked better for “Fury Road” because that was such an epic, stylized film. An over-the-top dramatic performance didn’t feel out of place. “The Old Guard” doesn’t have a unique style, so using the same performance tone doesn’t work. Regardless, she is the standout performer.
In fact, I want to take a moment to question that Theron has never been cast as a superhero. She would be amazing in a Marvel movie because she is a talented dramatic actress, but she’d also fit with the humorous tone of Marvel films. If you don’t believe me, watch her in Season 3 of “Arrested Development.”
Along with Theron is a cast of diverse yet forgettable characters. None of them have distinct personalities, so they don’t add a lot to the film. This is yet another element that could be fleshed out a bit more in future films.
Something that has to be cut for future installments, though, is the music. It was distracting throughout. I think Netflix wanted to gain viewers for their new film but also listeners for the soundtrack. The soundtrack features music from M.I.A., Marshmello and Frank Ocean, so it’s not bad music, but it doesn’t fit the tone of the movie. A more traditional score would have helped this action movie.
The tone is my biggest issue with “The Old Guard.” The movie is dark and violent, yet it also has hopeful plot details. For instance, the team of immortal humans stops influential people from dying. But they stop these inevitable deaths by murdering countless, faceless people. It’s brutal, and it would have been cooler to see this crew save more than slaughter.
“The Old Guard” is not a great example of how Netflix will take on the major studios with action, but it’s entertaining enough for an afternoon. I’ll also check out the sequel, but I hope the writer and director revisit the past and stay away from the Old Guard’s modern adventures.