“Our Friend” is an absolute gut-punch of a movie. The cast is stellar, the screenwriting is authentically human, the direction is brilliant and nuanced, and the cinematography captures intimate human moments and the beauty in our modest surroundings.
In “Our Friend,” Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson play a husband and wife who are barely holding on after Johnson’s character, Nicole, is diagnosed with cancer. Dane, their mutual best friend, played by Jason Segel, can’t live knowing his friends are in such emotional and physical pain. He moves in with them to help Affleck’s character, Matt, raise his two daughters as Nicole struggles more and more.
“Our Friend” is a beautiful film about enduring friendship in the most devastating situation, but it’s also a film about people’s complicated emotions. For instance, Matt and Nicole Teague are not a perfect couple. They fight and behave selfishly. But their love for one another is profound. We see it as Matt and his daughters applaud Nicole after a musical performance. And it’s seen when Nicole supports Matt emotionally when his career takes another step forward.
Dane is also a complex person because he’s an aspirational spirit who puts his aspirations on hold to help those who need him most. Unfortunately, his motivations aren’t always clear to outsiders looking in who see him as a couch-crashing nobody.
The film’s focus is intended to be on Dane’s kindness considering the film is based on writer Matt Teague’s real friend. Still, the screenwriters and director recognize that “the friend” is only one link in this friendship between three people who love each other very much.
Gabriela Cowperthwaite does a masterful job of directing this love story while never losing sight of the tragedy at the center of the film. I instantly found myself relating to these people throughout the movie because of her delicate approach to the characters and story.
Matt is a passionate writer whose emotions sometimes get the best of him. Nicole is eager to be everyone’s friend but often feels alone when those friends aren’t around. And Dane is continuously at a crossroads. These are all relatable perspectives that I understood personally, and I think they are universal experiences that others can appreciate.
And while “Our Friend” is a brilliant piece of dramatic filmmaking, it’s also quite funny. All three actors have humorous moments in the film, and Cowperthwaite does a great job showcasing them. In a recent interview, I saw that she intended to capture the complicated nature of being a person and wanted to show how comedy and drama worked in tandem with one another. She nails this approach and balances the genre better than most directors.
Her job was certainly not easy as the director of this film, but it must have been more comfortable because she had such a talented ensemble. Affleck proved with his performance in “Manchester by the Sea” that he is unmatched when playing melancholic men beset by personal tragedy. In “Our Friend,” he flexes similar muscles, but I appreciated that this character was also more joyful.
As for Johnson, she is a delightful spirit on-screen and portrays a mother’s love genuinely. Many critics, including me, questioned the actress’s acting ability after she starred in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” films, but here she proves she is as talented as her co-stars. This critic will never again sideline her, and I’ll think twice before judging an actor based on one film.
Then there is Segel, who honestly can do no wrong in my eyes. He’s one of the most charming actors to watch in movies, and his performances are always authentic. He plays the nice guy so well, but I was thrilled to see him play a character that broke from the niceties when he felt threatened. This character shift was often jarring, but I couldn’t deny the realism.
And that’s the case with the entire film. Choices made by the actors, director and screenwriters are jarring, whether it’s the jumps in time, the emotional breakdowns, or the claustrophobic shots. Regardless, they feel motivated by the central concept of what it is to be human. Life is jarring and unexpected, and there is something truly magnificent in that.