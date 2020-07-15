For this movie review, I’ll give you a quick assessment of the actors and characters of “Palm Springs,” then I will enter spoiler territory. Spoilers are impossible to avoid. Even the trailers couldn’t do it.
“Palm Springs,” which is exclusively playing on Hulu, is a sometimes raunchy but ultimately heartfelt romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg, Christina Milioti and J.K. Simmons.
Samberg plays Nyles, a charming yet wacky lead, which is not surprising to those who have seen him on “Saturday Night Live” or “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” In “Palm Springs,” he gives his most sincere performance to date. And while I’m a fan of Samberg’s over-the-top charm, I hope we see more nuanced performances from him. He also perfectly complements his co-star, Milioti.
Milioti plays Sarah, an excellent match opposite Samberg because she is willing to let her wild side out. One of my favorite sequences has the duo donning jean jackets and bandanas as ascots to perform an intricate dance number. This dance stood out to me because it reminded me of some of Samberg’s best ’80s inspired sketches and his first film, “Hot Rod.” I also watched this scene, thinking, “I wish I had the confidence to throw my inhibitions away and dance with my wife like that outside of weddings.”
Scenes like that are short-lived, though, as Sarah gets closer to Nyles. She reveals that she has a complicated relationship with intimacy and might not feel worthy of love. On closer examination, this character concept is a bit cliché, but Milioti’s performance makes it fresh again.
“Palm Springs” also features J.K. Simmons as Roy, and this movie is yet another bright spot in his illustrious career. Simmons never gives a bad performance. He begins the film as a vicious foil to Nyles, but he evolves into a surprising mentor who helps Nyles recognize all the splendor around him. This mentor figure feels like a fitting role for the fantastic character actor who improves any film he co-stars in.
While the cast is fantastic, the crew producing the film is excellent, too, and it’s no surprise that this team put together such an enjoyable movie. “Palm Springs” is produced by Samberg and his friends, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, who also created “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.”
The writer and director are new to feature filmmaking, but they don’t show it. “Palm Springs” is a confidently made movie, and it is exceedingly entertaining and clever. It might seem like a familiar rom-com based on my review so far, but that is not the case.
Now I’ll enter spoiler territory, so beware if you don’t want to know more before seeing it. “Palm Springs” might seem like a straightforward meet-cute movie, but it is actually a brilliant spin on the “Groundhog Day” concept with a hard R-rating. In the film, Nyles discovers a cave with a wormhole that allows or forces him to relive the same day for the foreseeable future.
“Palm Springs” was not tailor-made for the pandemic era, but it is a surprisingly perfect match. One of the film’s messages is to cherish our loved ones and each moment we have with them. If you choose to make those moments wild and crazy, so be it, but if you’d rather sit and enjoy their company in utter mundanity, that’s just fine.
I like the “Groundhog Day” concept even though it has been explored in a few genres already. However, what I appreciated most about the approach is that the movie kicks off after Nyles has repeated the same day for years. That was a fresh approach that allows the film to avoid automatic “Groundhog Day” comparisons.
Those comparisons also don’t feel appropriate because this is a raunchy update. There are a few sexual scenes that are suggestive but not necessarily graphic. The first sex scene happens in the first five minutes of the film, so the writers let you know what kind of movie this is early on. If this makes you uncomfortable, I recommend skipping “Palms Springs” because you’ll see a few more similar scenes.
If you are OK with these scenes, then you are in for a fun and funny modern update on a classic formula. Samberg, Milioti and Simmons give great performances, and they make the ridiculous nature of the plot believable. The writing is also tight, and the direction adds to the film. It never takes away. My only real complaint is that it’s over too soon. For that reason, “Palm Springs” is a movie I’ll likely revisit because I never wanted it to end, but I probably won’t watch it every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.